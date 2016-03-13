Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ali Baba, Basketmouth, Julius Agwu & More Show Support for Bovi at his Mum’s Funeral

Comedian Bovi lost him mum a couple of weeks ago and over the weekend the burial ceremony was held in his hometown.
The ceremony was attended by a lot of his colleagues in the entertainment industry as they rallied round Bovi to show their support.
Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ali Baba, Basketmouth, Julius Agwu, I Go Dye and more were spotted at the ceremony.
See the photos below.
My condolence to the family; loosing someone is never funny much more loosing one’s mum…. Mama may ur soul continue to RIP #Sad
Take heart bro
may Mama Bovi RIP. Can’t envision life without my mummy in the picture. Must be so hard to bear
May her soul RIP. God bless and keep the family and give them strength at this time.
Mama rest in peace.
Basketmouth’s haircut looks rather untidy.
How do u want dreadlocks to look like? It is i go dye u shld talk abt he needs a stylist. Bovi was AY bestman on his wedding day but they are not close again. Basket mouth and AY are in enemity competition and same bovi is now basket’s pal. . Rest in peace mama bovi
wao… thanks for the unrelated update
Eya, doo Bovi………Pele….