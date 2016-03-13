BellaNaija

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ali Baba, Basketmouth, Julius Agwu & More Show Support for Bovi at his Mum’s Funeral

13.03.2016

Comedian Bovi lost him mum a couple of weeks ago and over the weekend the burial ceremony was held in his hometown.

The ceremony was attended by a lot of his colleagues in the entertainment industry as they rallied round Bovi to show their support.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ali Baba, Basketmouth, Julius Agwu, I Go Dye and more were spotted at the ceremony.

See the photos below.

Bovi-Mum-Burial (2) Bovi-Mum-Burial (5) Bovi-Mum-Burial (7) Bovi-Mum-Burial (1) Bovi-Mum-Burial (3) Bovi-Mum-Burial (4) Bovi-Mum-Burial (6) Bovi-Mum-Burial (8) Bovi-Mum-Burial (9) Bovi-Mum-Burial (10) Bovi-Mum-Burial (11) Bovi-Mum-Burial (12)

8 Comments
  • Kwincyj12 March 13, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    My condolence to the family; loosing someone is never funny much more loosing one’s mum…. Mama may ur soul continue to RIP #Sad

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • ig@igboboyhenry March 13, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    Take heart bro

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Sansarai March 13, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    may Mama Bovi RIP. Can’t envision life without my mummy in the picture. Must be so hard to bear

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • tola March 13, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    May her soul RIP. God bless and keep the family and give them strength at this time.

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • beard gang March 13, 2016 at 2:42 pm

    Mama rest in peace.

    Basketmouth’s haircut looks rather untidy.

    Love this! 44 Reply
    • tolu March 13, 2016 at 6:25 pm

      How do u want dreadlocks to look like? It is i go dye u shld talk abt he needs a stylist. Bovi was AY bestman on his wedding day but they are not close again. Basket mouth and AY are in enemity competition and same bovi is now basket’s pal. . Rest in peace mama bovi

      Love this! 42
    • i no send March 13, 2016 at 10:56 pm

      wao… thanks for the unrelated update

      Love this! 81
  • Ebere March 13, 2016 at 6:10 pm

    Eya, doo Bovi………Pele….

    Love this! 43 Reply
