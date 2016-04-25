Meet Super Falcons & Arsenal Ladies Star Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala plays for Arsenal Ladies of the FA WSL as a forward and she has just released some nice new photos showing how she can go from a football player to a stylish corporate lady.

Asisat has an impressive record. She was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.

Before joining the Arsenal Ladies she was with the Liverpool Ladies.

See her new photos below.