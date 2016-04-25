BellaNaija

Meet Super Falcons & Arsenal Ladies Star Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala plays for Arsenal Ladies of the FA WSL as a forward and she has just released some nice new photos showing how she can go from a football player to a stylish corporate lady.

Asisat has an impressive record. She was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.

Before joining the Arsenal Ladies she was with the Liverpool Ladies.

See her new photos below.

8 Comments on Meet Super Falcons & Arsenal Ladies Star Asisat Oshoala
  • Chinedu April 25, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    Why does she look like a boy. She used to look fine.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Prince April 25, 2016 at 4:38 pm

    She looks very good especially where she’s putting on PUMA

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • whoisfrance April 25, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    My eternal crush….

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • DatEnuguChic April 25, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    @Chinedu She looks like a woman with an athletic body. She is a professional footballer so she cant look like Jennifer Lopez. Welldone girl!

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • Oloye April 25, 2016 at 6:16 pm

    Great pictures Aseesat. You are going places…

    Two advises from me:
    -Focus more on your primary craft (footballing) for now. I can see you’re trying to do so many things (hustles) to make money. Money will surely come dear..

    -Be very careful who you associate with publicly. As much as you wanna be ‘ibile’ or ‘street’, you also have to be smart. You give shout out to ‘yahoo boiz’ on your IG all the time. Know who you associate with as a professional..

    My 2kobos!

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • le coco April 26, 2016 at 7:16 am

      good advise…. she should get a good Pr team to handle her image.. not like those people that would try to make her look Bae.. cus the last thing i wna see her wearing is those tiannah styling clothes.. i no go fit shout

      Love this! 3
  • ….. April 26, 2016 at 12:04 am

    Shes a natural beauty

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Tosin April 27, 2016 at 2:44 am

    omg <3
    Respect Falcons

    Love this! 1 Reply
