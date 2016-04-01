BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Wale Showcases Nigerian Culture in New Video “The God Smile” | Shot in Lagos!

01.04.2016 at By 5 Comments

Nigerian-born American rapper Wale has a new video out and we love how he showcases the Nigerian culture in the video.

“The God Smile” was shot in Lagos by a Nigerian producer, Jassy Generation Pictures.

The rapper, who was in Nigeria a couple of weeks ago to shoot this video, features key landmarks in his video including Fela’s Shrine, the 3 tribesmen statue and more.

Watch the video below.

5 Comments on Wale Showcases Nigerian Culture in New Video “The God Smile” | Shot in Lagos!
  • King Solomon said… April 1, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    ITS FUNNY! An American understands what an entire continent of AFRICA doesn’t!

    #Spiritually- What a country Nigeria is!

    Great Job, redeeming Real authentic AFRICAN culture and giving us black people our sounds and colers again not to mention #FEEL!

    For a brief moment in East AFRICA, we the SWAHILI were convinced we were a branch of Ill fated wretched Black Arabians! Verily we were all Lost! But now we are found!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • X April 1, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    Love it!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Tosin April 2, 2016 at 6:42 am

    Wa-Le!
    E no dey ever take im papa-land play, na the fault of the person wey name am Wale.
    In DC / the States tho’, black people just be watching this like “they dress funny, what, is that Africa?”

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Bola April 3, 2016 at 1:28 am

    good song. dead-ass video

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Botascotch April 6, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    Duh, Wale is Nigerian

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija