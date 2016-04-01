Wale Showcases Nigerian Culture in New Video “The God Smile” | Shot in Lagos!

Nigerian-born American rapper Wale has a new video out and we love how he showcases the Nigerian culture in the video.
“The God Smile” was shot in Lagos by a Nigerian producer, Jassy Generation Pictures.
The rapper, who was in Nigeria a couple of weeks ago to shoot this video, features key landmarks in his video including Fela’s Shrine, the 3 tribesmen statue and more.
Watch the video below.
ITS FUNNY! An American understands what an entire continent of AFRICA doesn’t!
#Spiritually- What a country Nigeria is!
Great Job, redeeming Real authentic AFRICAN culture and giving us black people our sounds and colers again not to mention #FEEL!
For a brief moment in East AFRICA, we the SWAHILI were convinced we were a branch of Ill fated wretched Black Arabians! Verily we were all Lost! But now we are found!
Love it!!
Wa-Le!
E no dey ever take im papa-land play, na the fault of the person wey name am Wale.
In DC / the States tho’, black people just be watching this like “they dress funny, what, is that Africa?”
good song. dead-ass video
Duh, Wale is Nigerian