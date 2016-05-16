See Photos of the Ice-filled Rainfall in Jos Last Week

Despite the ravaging heat in all other parts of the country, Jos residents were treated to hail fall last Wednesday, and some Thursday.
Facebook user Patience Nana Felix shared the photos with this caption: “Mehn Today’s rain was awesome in Jos. Ice blocks only. Dear God plz can it be fish next time or maybe money thanks.”
This rare phenomenon was also captured by Farida Adamu, Bashar Bala Bodinga, Isaac Chingle, and Aliyu Suleiman which they posted on their Facebook timeline.
Hail is pellets of frozen rain which fall in showers from cumulonimbus clouds.
See pictures below:
Photo Credit: facebook.com
This is the closest to snow… Our very own Northern Ukraine.
#Jostified
Some people will come and say it’s snow
It’s hail stone lol it’s a wonderful to have fallen in naija jos ppl have good weather ooo one day na snow them go see.
Lol i noticed bellanaija delivered very little stories yesterday
Soon snow will be falling … Lol ?
Ahh! Nostalgia! Remember way back then in my childhood in the south-south. Used to rain iceblocks.
Now it only rains trolls in the effing social media.
I miss jos………
Dear Mother Nature, biko dash dis kain tin to my Lagos people. The fire? i. e. heat, haff do ooooo.. Lol!
Hail.
I even licked some of it *covers face* I hope it’s not harmful
lol
Wow! this is just beautiful.
We need this in Lagos. Phew!
This your headline – Ice Filled bawo?
Do you think your readers don’t know what Hail is, that you feel th need to use ice-filled in the headline?
Smh
Don’t mind them
Some Naija artist will quickly dash there to shoot a music video. Naija artist that have been yearning to wear all dem head warmers and pullover jackets/jumpers they bought from their Europe/America trip but no genuine reason yet. This here is good reason. Haha, BNers its Monday, owuro l’ ojo eni ma rire,… (beautiful Nubia). I wish you all well.
Lmaooooooooooooooooooooo. Good morning and thank you for the morning lols. Owuro lojo but I’m so late for work it’s not even funny.
Jeez this can only be God.
GLOBAL WARMING IS REAL!! SOON WE SEE SNOW IN NIGERIA. CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL.
But why are you shouting?
I want to relocate to Jos.
But it’s been raining hail in Jos since before before. So this is not uncommon there