See Photos of the Ice-filled Rainfall in Jos Last Week

Despite the ravaging heat in all other parts of the country, Jos residents were treated to hail fall last Wednesday, and some Thursday.

Facebook user Patience Nana Felix shared the photos with this caption: “Mehn Today’s rain was awesome in Jos. Ice blocks only. Dear God plz can it be fish next time or maybe money thanks.”

This rare phenomenon was also captured by Farida Adamu, Bashar Bala Bodinga, Isaac Chingle, and Aliyu Suleiman which they posted on their Facebook timeline.

Hail is pellets of frozen rain which fall in showers from cumulonimbus clouds.

See pictures below:





Photo Credit: facebook.com