See Photos of the Ice-filled Rainfall in Jos Last Week

16.05.2016

Ice in Jos6Despite the ravaging heat in all other parts of the country, Jos residents were treated to hail fall last Wednesday, and some Thursday.

Facebook user Patience Nana Felix shared the photos with this caption: “Mehn Today’s rain was awesome in Jos. Ice blocks only. Dear God plz can it be fish next time or maybe money thanks.”

This rare phenomenon was also captured by Farida Adamu, Bashar Bala Bodinga, Isaac Chingle, and Aliyu Suleiman which they posted on their Facebook timeline.

Hail is pellets of frozen rain which fall in showers from cumulonimbus clouds.

See pictures below:

Ice in Jos1 Ice in Jos2 Ice in Jos3 Ice in Jos4 Ice in Jos5
Ice in Jos7 Ice in Jos8 Ice in Jos9

Photo Credit: facebook.com

22 Comments on See Photos of the Ice-filled Rainfall in Jos Last Week
  Onochie May 16, 2016 at 6:31 am

    This is the closest to snow… Our very own Northern Ukraine.
    #Jostified

    Reply
  Laquisha May 16, 2016 at 6:37 am

    Some people will come and say it’s snow

    Reply
    Gyasi May 16, 2016 at 8:35 am

      It’s hail stone lol it’s a wonderful to have fallen in naija jos ppl have good weather ooo one day na snow them go see.

      Love this! 101
  Lady May 16, 2016 at 6:46 am

    Lol i noticed bellanaija delivered very little stories yesterday

    Reply
  Kitty May 16, 2016 at 7:01 am

    Soon snow will be falling … Lol ?

    Reply
  Nakoms May 16, 2016 at 7:05 am

    Ahh! Nostalgia! Remember way back then in my childhood in the south-south. Used to rain iceblocks.

    Now it only rains trolls in the effing social media.

    Reply
  Rayva May 16, 2016 at 7:12 am

    I miss jos………

    Reply
  Kiiki May 16, 2016 at 7:30 am

    Dear Mother Nature, biko dash dis kain tin to my Lagos people. The fire? i. e. heat, haff do ooooo.. Lol!

    Reply
  Anon May 16, 2016 at 7:59 am

    Hail.

    Reply
  Valentina May 16, 2016 at 8:54 am

    I even licked some of it *covers face* I hope it’s not harmful

    Reply
  dake May 16, 2016 at 8:57 am

    Wow! this is just beautiful.

    Reply
  stuz May 16, 2016 at 9:01 am

    We need this in Lagos. Phew!

    Reply
  Niyoola May 16, 2016 at 9:05 am

    This your headline – Ice Filled bawo?
    Do you think your readers don’t know what Hail is, that you feel th need to use ice-filled in the headline?
    Smh

    Reply
  Strit Kredibility May 16, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Some Naija artist will quickly dash there to shoot a music video. Naija artist that have been yearning to wear all dem head warmers and pullover jackets/jumpers they bought from their Europe/America trip but no genuine reason yet. This here is good reason. Haha, BNers its Monday, owuro l’ ojo eni ma rire,… (beautiful Nubia). I wish you all well.

    Reply
    Whocares May 16, 2016 at 10:16 am

      Lmaooooooooooooooooooooo. Good morning and thank you for the morning lols. Owuro lojo but I’m so late for work it’s not even funny.

      Love this! 99
  Abuja Bored Girl May 16, 2016 at 10:54 am

    Jeez this can only be God.
    Memoirsofanabujaboredgirl.blogspot.com

    Reply
  lol May 16, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    GLOBAL WARMING IS REAL!! SOON WE SEE SNOW IN NIGERIA. CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL.

    Reply
    ybbil May 16, 2016 at 1:59 pm

      But why are you shouting?

      Love this! 112
  KMT May 16, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    I want to relocate to Jos.

    Reply
  NaijaPikin May 16, 2016 at 4:58 pm

    But it’s been raining hail in Jos since before before. So this is not uncommon there

    Reply
