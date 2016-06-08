BellaNaija

BN Style Your Bump: Lilian Esoro Franklin Edition

08.06.2016

It’s time for a new edition of BN Style Your Bump, a series where BN Style looks into maternity style from different women to help inspire you! So far we have profiled Chrissy Teigen, Patricia Bright, Kourtney Kardashian, Tamera Mowry, Maky Benson, Blake LivelyLami Phillips and Nikki Perkins – click here to see them glow in style.

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.53.35_

Today we have beautiful actress and one of my girl crushes, Lilian Esoro Franklin. Married to music mogul Ubi Franklin, Lilian is popularly known for her role in TV show Clinic Matters, she is also brand ambasador for Dunes Center Abuja and House of Lunettes. The actress has warmed her way into our heart her style and her gorgeous smile. One thing we admire with her maternity style is how she styles her bump with a demure approach. Wearing a bodycon dress while pregnant may not be for everyone and Lilian is the perfect example of how to style your bump in a conservative way. With loose maxi dresses and sleeveless longline jackets, Lilian can fool you into thinking she’s actually not pregnant! Lol

Before we look at the rest of her maternity style, I’d like to highlight two of my favourite looks of hers. One was the Aso Ebi Bella look for a friend’s wedding.

Lilian Franklin 1Lilian Franklin 2

The yellow dress above is my all time favourite but this is a close contender. For her surprise birthday party, she wore this long cream coloured dress embellished with sequins and she was glowing! It’s more fitted than the others she’s worn recently but again it’s not too tight, it’s a comfortable fit for her growing baby bump.

Lilian-Esoro-Franklin-Birthday-March-2016-BellaNaija0036 Lilian-Esoro-Franklin-Birthday-March-2016-BellaNaija0005

Spot the bump!!!

Lilian-Esoro-Franklin-Birthday-March-2016-BellaNaija0106

Let’s start with the sleeveless jackets. 

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.44.06_

With all other editions of this series, we’ve seen that the sleeveless jacket is a staple for these stylish mums to be. It’s a comfortable way to conceal the bump and remain fashionable as well.

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.48.20_

She also wears a lot of maxi dresses, which are a must have for any pregnant lady.

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.43.59_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.44.15_

I like that she mixes it up with various prints and solid colours.

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.49.01_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.48.50_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.49.31_bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.56.58_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.50.18_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 19.00.31_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-23 at 15.29.56_

She’s also worn separates as well.

I especially love this cute picture of her and her husband, Ubi Franklin.
Happy wife, happy life! ?

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.55.53_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 19.02.58_

These long tops are great for hiding the bump especially at early stages.

bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-23 at 15.35.03_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-23 at 15.35.17_ bn syle your bump lilian esoro franklin bellanaija may2016Screen Shot 2016-05-22 at 10.48.40_

And that’s the end of today’s edition, hope you enjoyed it. Lilian’s style has given us a different perspective for the series today and she’s shown us there are many ways to style your baby bump and still look great. It’s good to be stylish but also remember to be comfortable and happy with how you look at this stage in your life because you should enjoy every bit of your maternity journey and your joy is what matters most.

Lilian-Esoro-Franklin-Birthday-March-2016-BellaNaija0105

Photo Credits: Instagram | @lilianasoroo, #lilianesoro

37 Comments on BN Style Your Bump: Lilian Esoro Franklin Edition
  • TeeCee June 8, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    This babe is soo pretty. Kai!

    Love this! 216 Reply
    • Jade June 8, 2016 at 9:17 pm

      Lilian is gorgeous. Chai, see complaining. If she’s showing off her bump now, people will complain too. Do you in your own comfortable way, the lesson in this life.
      I like how she’s wearing free clothings not tight pant and body con dresses. Something different from the typical.

      Love this! 115
  • T June 8, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    Gorgeous

    Love this! 129 Reply
  • Bee June 8, 2016 at 5:00 pm

    this is all maternity gowns, nothing special here, She was more or less hiding the bump. Next

    Love this! 134 Reply
  • i no send June 8, 2016 at 5:13 pm

    she’s a beauty

    Love this! 127 Reply
  • AANUOLUWAPO OYEDELE June 8, 2016 at 5:18 pm

    i don’t know what you are showing us oooo cos u can hardly see her bump

    Love this! 137 Reply
  • tee June 8, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    She is so beautiful…God grant you safe delivery. Amen

    Love this! 115 Reply
  • Prime Babe June 8, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    Graceful….

    Love this! 104 Reply
  • E June 8, 2016 at 5:46 pm

    Lilian is bae.

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • Amara June 8, 2016 at 5:51 pm

    She has the right to wear whatever she feels is comfortable for her.Not everyone feels comfortable in body con when pregnant.The most important thing is that she looks gorgeous in these.

    Love this! 224 Reply
  • Wunmi June 8, 2016 at 5:58 pm

    But why so fine?It’s a crime.Chai

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • Rer June 8, 2016 at 6:13 pm

    Too beautiful….. sigh
    But I don’t still understand how she became light skinned dou. Which ever way it suits her well. Nice glow.

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • Nice…! June 8, 2016 at 6:23 pm

    Abi! This is how she sees fit to style her own bump. I fall right into this category. I’m a size 4 US, but won’t even dare do body con dresses and skirts, not to talk of with one big stomuck! Love it and will steal some of those styles even without being pregnant. I like the classiness that goes with the styles.

    Love this! 122 Reply
  • amaria June 8, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    This is certainly the very best !! Classy, elegant ,yet comfortable!

    Love this! 149 Reply
  • Sharp June 8, 2016 at 6:46 pm

    The husband small but mighty,sharp shooter,Omerue was wasting time.He just came in less than few months and send her on nine months course,too much energy.

    Love this! 162 Reply
    • EXQ June 9, 2016 at 9:58 am

      He wasn’t wasting time; she was the one wasting her time, trying to be football wife by force like Adaeze Yobo.

      Love this! 84
  • Bey June 8, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    Lilian is so beautiful.
    Love d fact she can still rock d outfits even after d pregnancy. Even a non pregnant person can wear dem.
    Off to get similar maxi’s. Think I saw similar 1nce in 4Luxe or wats it’s called.

    Love this! 100 Reply
  • alex June 8, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    Ubi my man do take care of Lilian u married a very strong and reasonable woman.

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • Fabulicious June 8, 2016 at 7:59 pm

    To be honest with you..I am more into her Lilian’s style. All those past preggy features with body con were really too much to take in.

    Love this! 102 Reply
  • Emily June 8, 2016 at 8:49 pm

    I was even thinking she wasn’t pregnant all this while. But LILIAN is too pretty see her glowing.

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • Abuja Bored Girl June 8, 2016 at 8:56 pm

    Lilian my girl my love. I really love she & her husband. Very beautiful woman. I wish you a safe delivery and many more beautiful married years.
    Memoirsofanabujaboredgirl.blogspot.com

    Love this! 96 Reply
  • question June 8, 2016 at 9:22 pm

    She never born?

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Pink June 8, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    BN ooo, has she announced her pregnancy? This one you people are styling her bumb? Lol. Lilian is gorgeous anyday tho!

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • michy June 8, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    Lilian is beautiful. I think you should profile stella uzo of jadore fashion on your next edition, her maternity style is something else.

    Love this! 87 Reply
    • naso June 9, 2016 at 12:54 am

      yeah,but without the shoes,its just unreasonable wearing shoes that high when pregnant

      Love this! 87
  • nmadeevah June 9, 2016 at 12:15 am

    Lillian, u are beautiful… your maternity style is on point!

    Love this! 100 Reply
  • King Bey June 9, 2016 at 8:07 am

    I love some of her maternity style but woman I wasn’t feeling some of your hair,too much weaves made u look old

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • Sylvia June 9, 2016 at 8:52 am

    This is the best edition so far, along with Blake Lively’s.

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • ella rae June 9, 2016 at 9:00 am

    i dont think this woman has announced her pregnancy and i think this post about her ‘style’ can wait till she has had her baby (if she IS pregnant) in peace PLEASE! Social media has blinded and deafened y’all, no one knows what should be private anymore. witches and wizzards still exist o, call me primitive if you like…

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • NG June 9, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    Truly, every woman deserves to glow so radiantly…a mix of marriage-a happy one of course- baby(ies) on the way, and the best accessory -a satisfied doting hubby/expectant father and …..if God helps you, his pocket isn’t too shallow.
    Some dont care for it all, I think, but every man should give his woman the opportunity to experience this glow at whatever level he can play, if she longs for it. Please guys!

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • Isioma June 9, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    this her glow is not unusual, some women glow at the early stages of their pregnancy, Its in the last trimester they become dark and have discoloration in their complexion, especially in their face n neck. This pregnancy is obviously still btwn the first n second trimester, so she shouldnt look less attractive, plus she is enjoying her self n their is enough money to do whatever she likes, sooo nothing special….

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • Grace June 9, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    She is so gorgeous though.. with or with out the bump. Sometimes i wonder if she still pregnant. But she is a very beautiful lady.

    Love this! 88 Reply
  • Que June 9, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Please where do all the Nigerian celebrities get their Hermes Birkin? These bags of over 10k dollars slowly becoming “pure water ” or am I missing something?

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • Vera June 11, 2016 at 9:17 am

    I just love Lilian..dont knw her personally but she appears to me like a humble and a good woman,just hope i’m not wrong. Did i forget to mention that she is naturally beautiful and charming. I wish u a safe delivery bae!

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Interested CM July 14, 2016 at 9:59 am

    Totally how my imaginary maternity style, her skin tone is flawless btw. Gorg ??

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • ebenezer codjoe November 3, 2016 at 9:13 am

    love it

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • ebenezer codjoe November 3, 2016 at 9:19 am

    lol

    Love this! 31 Reply
