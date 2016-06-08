BN Style Your Bump: Lilian Esoro Franklin Edition

It’s time for a new edition of BN Style Your Bump, a series where BN Style looks into maternity style from different women to help inspire you! So far we have profiled Chrissy Teigen, Patricia Bright, Kourtney Kardashian, Tamera Mowry, Maky Benson, Blake Lively, Lami Phillips and Nikki Perkins – click here to see them glow in style.
Today we have beautiful actress and one of my girl crushes, Lilian Esoro Franklin. Married to music mogul Ubi Franklin, Lilian is popularly known for her role in TV show Clinic Matters, she is also brand ambasador for Dunes Center Abuja and House of Lunettes. The actress has warmed her way into our heart her style and her gorgeous smile. One thing we admire with her maternity style is how she styles her bump with a demure approach. Wearing a bodycon dress while pregnant may not be for everyone and Lilian is the perfect example of how to style your bump in a conservative way. With loose maxi dresses and sleeveless longline jackets, Lilian can fool you into thinking she’s actually not pregnant! Lol
Before we look at the rest of her maternity style, I’d like to highlight two of my favourite looks of hers. One was the Aso Ebi Bella look for a friend’s wedding.
The yellow dress above is my all time favourite but this is a close contender. For her surprise birthday party, she wore this long cream coloured dress embellished with sequins and she was glowing! It’s more fitted than the others she’s worn recently but again it’s not too tight, it’s a comfortable fit for her growing baby bump.
Spot the bump!!!
Let’s start with the sleeveless jackets.
With all other editions of this series, we’ve seen that the sleeveless jacket is a staple for these stylish mums to be. It’s a comfortable way to conceal the bump and remain fashionable as well.
She also wears a lot of maxi dresses, which are a must have for any pregnant lady.
I like that she mixes it up with various prints and solid colours.
She’s also worn separates as well.
I especially love this cute picture of her and her husband, Ubi Franklin.
Happy wife, happy life! ?
These long tops are great for hiding the bump especially at early stages.
And that’s the end of today’s edition, hope you enjoyed it. Lilian’s style has given us a different perspective for the series today and she’s shown us there are many ways to style your baby bump and still look great. It’s good to be stylish but also remember to be comfortable and happy with how you look at this stage in your life because you should enjoy every bit of your maternity journey and your joy is what matters most.
Photo Credits: Instagram | @lilianasoroo, #lilianesoro
This babe is soo pretty. Kai!
Lilian is gorgeous. Chai, see complaining. If she’s showing off her bump now, people will complain too. Do you in your own comfortable way, the lesson in this life.
I like how she’s wearing free clothings not tight pant and body con dresses. Something different from the typical.
Gorgeous
this is all maternity gowns, nothing special here, She was more or less hiding the bump. Next
she’s a beauty
i don’t know what you are showing us oooo cos u can hardly see her bump
She is so beautiful…God grant you safe delivery. Amen
Graceful….
Lilian is bae.
She has the right to wear whatever she feels is comfortable for her.Not everyone feels comfortable in body con when pregnant.The most important thing is that she looks gorgeous in these.
But why so fine?It’s a crime.Chai
Too beautiful….. sigh
But I don’t still understand how she became light skinned dou. Which ever way it suits her well. Nice glow.
Abi! This is how she sees fit to style her own bump. I fall right into this category. I’m a size 4 US, but won’t even dare do body con dresses and skirts, not to talk of with one big stomuck! Love it and will steal some of those styles even without being pregnant. I like the classiness that goes with the styles.
This is certainly the very best !! Classy, elegant ,yet comfortable!
The husband small but mighty,sharp shooter,Omerue was wasting time.He just came in less than few months and send her on nine months course,too much energy.
He wasn’t wasting time; she was the one wasting her time, trying to be football wife by force like Adaeze Yobo.
Lilian is so beautiful.
Love d fact she can still rock d outfits even after d pregnancy. Even a non pregnant person can wear dem.
Off to get similar maxi’s. Think I saw similar 1nce in 4Luxe or wats it’s called.
Ubi my man do take care of Lilian u married a very strong and reasonable woman.
To be honest with you..I am more into her Lilian’s style. All those past preggy features with body con were really too much to take in.
I was even thinking she wasn’t pregnant all this while. But LILIAN is too pretty see her glowing.
Lilian my girl my love. I really love she & her husband. Very beautiful woman. I wish you a safe delivery and many more beautiful married years.
Memoirsofanabujaboredgirl.blogspot.com
She never born?
BN ooo, has she announced her pregnancy? This one you people are styling her bumb? Lol. Lilian is gorgeous anyday tho!
Lilian is beautiful. I think you should profile stella uzo of jadore fashion on your next edition, her maternity style is something else.
yeah,but without the shoes,its just unreasonable wearing shoes that high when pregnant
Lillian, u are beautiful… your maternity style is on point!
I love some of her maternity style but woman I wasn’t feeling some of your hair,too much weaves made u look old
This is the best edition so far, along with Blake Lively’s.
i dont think this woman has announced her pregnancy and i think this post about her ‘style’ can wait till she has had her baby (if she IS pregnant) in peace PLEASE! Social media has blinded and deafened y’all, no one knows what should be private anymore. witches and wizzards still exist o, call me primitive if you like…
Truly, every woman deserves to glow so radiantly…a mix of marriage-a happy one of course- baby(ies) on the way, and the best accessory -a satisfied doting hubby/expectant father and …..if God helps you, his pocket isn’t too shallow.
Some dont care for it all, I think, but every man should give his woman the opportunity to experience this glow at whatever level he can play, if she longs for it. Please guys!
this her glow is not unusual, some women glow at the early stages of their pregnancy, Its in the last trimester they become dark and have discoloration in their complexion, especially in their face n neck. This pregnancy is obviously still btwn the first n second trimester, so she shouldnt look less attractive, plus she is enjoying her self n their is enough money to do whatever she likes, sooo nothing special….
She is so gorgeous though.. with or with out the bump. Sometimes i wonder if she still pregnant. But she is a very beautiful lady.
Please where do all the Nigerian celebrities get their Hermes Birkin? These bags of over 10k dollars slowly becoming “pure water ” or am I missing something?
I just love Lilian..dont knw her personally but she appears to me like a humble and a good woman,just hope i’m not wrong. Did i forget to mention that she is naturally beautiful and charming. I wish u a safe delivery bae!
Totally how my imaginary maternity style, her skin tone is flawless btw. Gorg ??
love it
lol