Freeze Questions Tithe to “Glamorous Churches” & Says People Should Donate to the Needy Instead

Freeze hosts the Sunday Praise Jam show on Cool FM Lagos, and yesterday he brought up tithe.

See some of his thoughts on the issue –

Instead of paying your tithe to a glamorous church, why don’t you use it to feed the poor & pay bills of the sick? #SUNDAYPRAISEJAM — Daddy Freeze (@Freeze_Coolfm) September 25, 2016

Who fed you this garbage? Im sure its one of those yahoo boys in pentecostal suits u call pastor? Jesus did not say this, don’t be duped https://t.co/OaGgmXS8Z1 — Daddy Freeze (@Freeze_Coolfm) September 25, 2016

Read Deutronomy chapter 14 verses 22 through 27 and educate yourself about tith https://t.co/oNnmeqv0AW — Daddy Freeze (@Freeze_Coolfm) September 25, 2016

True and deutronomy 14:22 -26 says when you bring the tithe to the place God has ordained, you should eat your tithe https://t.co/YK3BYJP4A5 — Daddy Freeze (@Freeze_Coolfm) September 25, 2016

Bablical? Show me where in ur bable it says so https://t.co/i9LIHUYBY3 — Daddy Freeze (@Freeze_Coolfm) September 25, 2016