Freeze Questions Tithe to “Glamorous Churches” & Says People Should Donate to the Needy Instead

Freeze hosts the Sunday Praise Jam show on Cool FM Lagos, and yesterday he brought up tithe.
See some of his thoughts on the issue –
Instead of paying your tithe to a glamorous church, why don’t you use it to feed the poor & pay bills of the sick? #SUNDAYPRAISEJAM
Who fed you this garbage? Im sure its one of those yahoo boys in pentecostal suits u call pastor? Jesus did not say this, don’t be duped https://t.co/OaGgmXS8Z1
Read Deutronomy chapter 14 verses 22 through 27 and educate yourself about tith https://t.co/oNnmeqv0AW
True and deutronomy 14:22 -26 says when you bring the tithe to the place God has ordained, you should eat your tithe https://t.co/YK3BYJP4A5
Bablical? Show me where in ur bable it says so https://t.co/i9LIHUYBY3
word freeze, only if we understand it better
Ever before the Law was given and instituted, Abraham paid tithe (Genesis 14: 19 – 20).
Jacob offered a tithe (Genesis 28: 20 – 22).
The tithe is introduced as Law (Leviticus 27: 30 – 34).
The LORD establishes that Israel’s tithe would operate as payment to the Levitical priests for their services (Numbers 18: 21 & 24).
In fact, see Numbers 18: 8 – 30 to know that God commands and Himself set up the system that priests i.e. pastors should live off the offerings and tithes brought by the people, and not just the offerings and tithes but even the very best parts. JUST READ GOD’S WORD FOR YOURSELF and then go ahead to argue with and contend with GOD if you wish.
From the income that the Levites received from the tithes of the people, they were still responsible to give ten percent/their own tithe off the top to God (Numbers 18: 26).
Offerings and tithes are commanded (Deuteronomy 12: 5 – 6).
The tithe was not a volitional offering. The Israelites understood that ten percent off the top belonged to God and they simply repaid it. But this wasn’t the only obligatory tithe. They also tithed to support a special jubilee festival (Deut. 12) and took a third tithe every three years to take care of orphans, widows, and the poor (Deut. 14). On top of these compulsory tithes, there were regularly opportunities for freewill offerings. These were generous gifts that expressed the Israelites’ gratefulness through voluntary giving in response to their devotion just as we do today.
Tithing for festivals (Deuteronomy 14: 22).
By God’s design, the Israelites were a celebratory people. A specific tithe went to preparing for festivals and celebrations.
Tithing for orphans, widows and sojourners (Deuteronomy 14: 28 – 29).
The tithe of all income/harvests every year was used to support the Levites. Every third year a special tithe was taken for the distinct purpose of supporting orphans, widows, and strangers.
Robbing God in the tithe (Malachi 3: 8 – 9).
Throughout the Old Testament, an offering was something you gave, but the tithe was something you owed. It belonged to the Lord and it was repaid—it wasn’t a gift. On top of the importance of recognizing God’s sovereignty in the tithe, the whole priestly system relied on the tithe to stay functional. The withholding of the tithe by some in Israel put the whole nation at risk of God’s judgment.
Tithing in the New Testament: JESUS commands that tithing must not be neglected even as we carry out other commandments (Matthew 23: 23).
Tithing still practiced in the New Testament (Luke 18: 9 – 14).
Tithing mentioned again in the New Testament and used to point to CHRIST’s pre-eminence (Hebrews 7).
My only issue with Freeze is his choice of words. I mean, for him to state that if you still pay tithe, you are a goat is not good at all. Considering that no one has all the knowledge and that we all learn everyday, his calling others who are yet to understand something he already understand goats is unexpected of an OAP like Freeze. Many Christian test to grasp this are old enough to be his parents. No need for him to be disrespectful.
Oh well, tithe is to the church what fish is to water. You can’t take that away(and I don’t have a problem with that). Yesterday in church, over an hour was spent selling candles for at least 50k. Now, that’s a problem. I don’t pay tithe(and please don’t tell me I am robbing God). There are other ways I acknowledge and appreciate God.
I couldn’t agree more. These big churches milk their members dry. While the pastors of these churches live large, most of their members live in abject poverty. Christianity has been hijacked by a crop of selfish, fake men of God who feign holiness to dupe their gullible followers. Their universities are exclusively for the rich. I have been duped before all in the name of sowing seed. They will sweet-talk you into parting with your hard-earned money. They have perfected the art of persuasion. The day I received sense and realised that I didn’t need any so-called man of God to pray for me, my relationship with God changed for the best. I have unrestricted access to the father. All I need do is study the word and pray. There are hardly good churches around these days. They are all the same: centers of fraud.
I totally agree, the one that said he is the most humble of all in lekki just bought a mansion in the out skirts of London to relocate his family “in these hard times”. His church is in the middle of central London near American Embassy, He claims to want to capture foreigners. His message from God is to preach to everyone but not Nigerians in Uk. Guess what, Nigerian’s are not allowed to be in the Choir, they need Whites or Caribbean’s at the least. I am laughing. Freeze I totally agree with you 100%
Is this for real or a rumour? What is all this now… what is going on exactly?
There are good churches. The orthodox ones. They do not belong to one person in particular and so are not money-hungry. They also have sound foundations and principles.
Try:
Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, Pentecost, Apostolic, Assemblies of God, SDA, Deeper Life etc. The one-man Charismatic churches at the issue…those that have “…Chapel International” affixed to their names.
Eli’s (the high priest) sons (who were priests) disobeyed God in their misuse of the offerings brought by the people. I Samuel 2: 12 -17. They had sex with the women temple workers. I Samuel 2: 22 – 25. God revoked the blessing He had earlier placed on Eli’s bloodline, including that they would always serve Him as priests and He cursed them instead (I Samuel 2: 27 – 36), and He replaced them (I Samuel 3: 19 – 21). God, however, never made this a public announcement, though Eli knew of it (I Samuel 3: 17 – 18) just as he knew of his sons’ misbehaviour. Eli’s sons still continued misappropriating God’s offerings contrary to the guidelines laid down by God. They continued their immorality and fornication with the women servers in the temple. All the people knew what they did. Eventually, just as God had cursed them, Eli’s two sons died on the same day, Eli himself died on the same day, hearing the news of their death and falling backwards, and, his daughter-in-law also died on the same day in childbirth. I Samuel 4: 17 – 21.
Yet, God did not immediately remove Eli nor his sons. He left them to continue. God, also, never changed His law to command that the people should stop bringing their sacrifices, tithes and offerings to the temple and to the priests. Obey God’s commandment. What is your business with what someone else is doing? It is clear so many people still do not have the understanding that we are commanded by GOD to give to GOD. These are offerings unto God. God has chosen to receive sacrifices and offerings through His priests and in His House (the church). God is not stupid. Just obey. Just trust and obey.
This leaky ignorant pipe has come again……
I dont think he is being completely ignorant on this one. Am a devout christian and i believe in tithe; but i do have a huge problem with big churches especially in Nigeria where the pastors lavish in opulence with congregation awash with poverty… Mentality change for a bit.. Invest in their lives, create jobs by industrialization etc.. Instead its fancy suits, cars and jets.. What do i know..
@ Byn yes he is. Tithe is Tithe and helping the needy is a completely different thing,
Bring ye all your tithes into the store house that there may be MEAT IN MY HOUSE. Find this in the book of Malachi, The bible also talks about robbing God by refusing to pay tithe and offering. Does anybody even read the bible anymore? Do we even know the origin of tithing? or the reason it was instituted?
Do you know how you could charge God regarding your finances, health and other areas in your life just because you pay your tithe? Do you know that tithing rebukes the devourer?
I’m not going to say it is compulsory to pay tithe. Everyone to their own but when you do pay your tithe it should be paid to the house of God and to fulfill the needs in the church. E.g Missions, Planning crusades, Infrastructure. It should be as God has directed the leader to use these Tithes which has been paid.
If you cannot pay tithe in your church because your pastor is eating your money then you shouldn’t even be in that church in the first place. What sort of a church is that?
As for me, even if I am not aware and my pastor is eating my tithe, it is between him and God. I have fulfilled my duty to the church and to my conscience. The rest is left to the pastor to answer. As for giving to the needy, Do not confuse that with paying tithe. Nobody send you.
I did not want to talk this much BUT FOR GOD’S SAKE FREEZE LEARN TO CONTROL YOUR TONGUE. YOU DO NOT KNOW WHO YOU HAVE CAUSED TO ERR WITH YOUR WORDS. SOMEONE WHO WAS POSSIBLY ALREADY STRUGGLING WITH PAYING TITHE ESP IN THESE HARD TIMES.
AND YES I STAND BY MY WORDS, SAYING HE IS IGNORANT. DO NOT SOUND LIKE A BRASH, UNCOUTH INDIVIDUAL WITH NO SELF CONTROL. READ AND UNDERSTAND BEFORE YOU TALK. Shioorr
your own is to pay your tithe as God commands if the pastor decides to do other wise with it then leave the matter for God. Don;t go and play the part of the holy spirit of try to fight God’s battle for him. You might just get burnt.
Okay honestly I try not to comment on articles that have to do with Freeze because he mostly upsets me. I totally understand his point but the truth is paying of tithe is necessary. Abraham gave the first tithe in Gen 14:19-20. Tithing was then introduced as a law to the people of God in Leviticus 27:30-34. Malachi 3:10 says bring your full tithe(1/10th of your income or proceeds) into my storehouse so that there will be food and put me to test says the Lord of host and see if I will not open the windows of heaven and poor down blessings. I’m not a faithful tither but I’m honestly praying to God to be one. Paying tithe has a lot of blessings. There are so many verses in the bible that talk about tithing. My business is to pay my tithe, if my pastor decides to be selfish and use it for his own means then he will answer to God. Let’s not be deceived. God says he honors his word more than his name. It is very true that most pastors are doing their own will and not the will of God. But as a genuine Christian tithes and offering is extremely important to God. Look at the case of Cain and Abel. Please don’t let a selfish pastor or minister or whatever they go by these days withhold Gods blessings from you. Most of them have neglected their duties which is to cater for children, widows and the poor. But they will answer to God on judgment day. I haven’t come across a place in the bible saying tithing is a criteria to enter heaven but let’s just think about it, if Gods asks on that day why you weren’t faithful in paying your tithe what will your answer be?? Will you have the courage to say its because of my glamorous pastor I stopped??? Pay your tithe as the spirit leads 1/10 the is the real amount but some people have been blessed by God and they pay more than that. Please if you want to help the needy don’t help them with Gods part. Freeze is wrong for saying use your tithe to feed the poor. Rather use the other part of your income to do that. If its #500 out of what is left in your income you can spare, use that to help a poor child or beggar. You don’t have to buy them a bag of rice before you have helped. Please let’s not cheat God. May God help us all.
May God bless you for this response. I’ve always said same to people when challenge about tithes including my husband. My job is to obey God and not bother about what my Pastor decides to do with it. We aren’t called to be surveillance cameras. Thanks again and may God bless you.
Thank You!!!!!!
I agree completely with what you said in your earlier comment. I am a Christian too and yes I pay my tithe. What the pastor does with it is his business.
Also the bible says, Do not be fooled, God can not be mocked. Whatever you reap, you will sow. The pastors who are spending money from the church members ( apart from whatever salary the church may be paying them) on luxury items, they are sowing and they shall reap.
People should remember that on judgement day I will answer for myself, the pastor will answer for himself too. Let me do my part so I can hear those words; well done my good and faithful servant.
After your whole epistle, you had to end by name calling.. What a terrific bible quoting christian! You choose not to bother what happens to the tithe, i choose to bother. Dont lord your opinion over mine.. one love
@Byn i will only be sorry if anything i said about him is a lie. Thank you very much but i stand by every word i said. Freeze is Uncouth!
and like i said if you have to bother so much about what happens to your tithe in the first place, You need to double check that place you call “church”
Thank you very much for this. Leading people astray with his nonsense talk.
Leave freeze o. He has talked so much that he now wants to meddle in sacred things. When he gets to heaven where the streets are paved with gold and each gate is a different ornament and precious stone, please let him tell God He is being wasteful. Shior, you will do anything to be liked I guess freeze? Even talk about things that you don’t have authority to,
“”when he gets to heaven””; how? By talking like this? By contradicting God’s commandments and leading people astray into disobedience to God? “And everyone who shall subvert one and cause to stumble any of these little ones who believe in me, it were better for him if a millstone or a donkey were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea.”
I have a question oh. Was thithing ever mentioned in the New Testament? How do you decide what to follow and what not to follow in the Bible? Because this same Leviticus you just quoted also says you should not eat shell fish, wear clothes made from different material, slavery is good, you cannot eat an animal that doesn’t chew curd and have a divided hoof, you cannot go to church within 33 days of giving birth to a boy, you should not go to church within 66 days of giving birth to a boy, you should not hold back the payment of an employee over night, you should not trim your beard, you should not cut the hair on the sides of your head and it goes on and on.
So tell me, because every time I point this out to my fellow christians they tell me the New Testament is now what they follow but you just quoted Leviticus to support thiting. How do you people pick and choose the part of the Bible to follow Biko?
You are just looking for an excuse not to give that 10% sha!!!! Sister, it is not by force. Give oh, Dont give oh, Its between you and God. Who is man to convince you to or not to pay tithe anyways??? do you!
the new testament did not abolish the old testament but served as a bridge . Nobody is picking and choosing.
@Ann ,Yea you are right , we do not live under the law anymore but in the dispensation of grace ! Heb8:7,tithing in the New Testament is out of love ,nobody is punishing anyone for not giving but giving now is for your own benefit!we should not blackmailed into giving ,but give whole heartedly ! Hence paying tithe should be done out of love and for the work of God!Find scriptures about giving in the New Testament Acts2:44-47,Matt5:17-20,1Tim5:17-18,Luk6:38,2Cor8:1-24,1Cor16:1-4,Heb7;1-28 & 2Cor9:7,just to name a few!
From IknowwhoIam: “My job is to obey God and not bother about what my Pastor decides to do with it.”….
From Xoxo: “My business is to pay my tithe, if my pastor decides to be selfish and use it for his own means then he will answer to God.”…
My fellow Christians and Mr. Freeze, the above are the reasons Pastors & Churches will continue to abuse Gods people. God did not give us brains to be stupid. Please can Xoxo, IknowwhoIam, and others quote a scriptural passage that tells you NOT to bother how God’s money is being used? These are the same set of people who will do anything the pastor say bc their job is to obey pastor and leave the rest to God. Where is the accountability? Are we Christians breeding stupidity?
My people suffer for lack of knowledge. A Christian should pay tithes, but why do church members not DEMAND that some proceedings of the tithes and offering be offered to needy of the community and the poor of the church? Why is Church spending not transparent and visible to the church community? These are questions to be asked with people who have brains in their heads. And don’t you dare let any pastor deceive you when you ask such questions. If the Gov takes tax from the people, the people demand a right to know how tax is being spend. Same with the churches.
@Just my 1 cents, you are extremely out of line to say I do what my pastor tells me without questioning..You lack any sense of etiquette to insinuate that I am stupid. Have you met me? Do you know anything about me? My comment was not to force anyone to pay their tithe. Do according to the way the spirit leads you. Anyone who knows me very well knows I really do not care for pastors. I give them the respect that is due to them but I am not and have never been one to take whatever a ” man of God” says hook line and sinker. My parents have taught me that. I have a bible that I read, as a Christian Jesus is my teacher, not a man. I look to Gods word for directions I do not follow the directions of a man. So you have no right to insinuate that I am stupid because of my comment. If you don’t agree with my comment that is okay. I still stand on my comment that my business to to pay my tithe to my creator. I am paying my tithe to God and not to man. The pastor is just a middleman, if he chooses to act in the flesh then he will be held accountable. Saying that does not mean my pastor can use the tithe anyhow, my point is if he decides to then God will punish him accordingly. Someone else commented relating this to taxes, if you can compare your creator to LIRS (Lagos state Internal Revenue Service) and other tax governing bodies then that is your business. Tithing is not by force. Run your own heavenly race and let me run mine.
jhennique and Xoxo, well said.
” unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s”.
Tithing and helping are two different acts and should never be equated. Freeze should really consider getting his facts straight before voicing. ‘Whoso keepeth his mouth and his tongue keepeth his soul from troubles”.
@xoxo, you’ve said it all. when i saw this post didn’t wanna open it because i knew i was gonna get pissed this morning (i still am..lol),but thank God for people like you who understand that Christianity is a personal race and you don’t just go on speaking about stuff just because. The amazing thing about Christianity is that we are not forced to do anything. Whatever you’re doing or not doing for God should be out of your love for him. If i’m paying my tithe its because of gratitude and love for him. if he has given me so much, and i love him so much 10% of whatever i have shouldn’t be an issue to give to him. And if my pastor is stealing the money, sooner or later he will reap what he has sown.
Freeze you talk too much and in most cases a load of rubbish. The tithes belong to the church and God commanded us to bring it to the church in Malachi. For you now to advise people to give to the needy is wrong and stinks of ignorance of the word of God. If Men of God decide to eat the tithe for personal gain then let God be the judge and when He judges it wont be pretty. But a lot of people are impressionable and fall for lies easily, so you should use your platform and voice with wisdom.
The truth your pastor would not tell you about tithes
“And my people shall know the truth and the truth shall set them free” John 8:32
“ will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say where in have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings. Ye are cursed with a curse for ye have robbed me even this whole nation. Bring ye all the tithes into the store house and prove me now here with saith the lord of hosts if I will not open the windows of heaven and pour out a blessing, that there would not be room enough to receive it” Malachi 3 : 8 – 10
The above quoted scripture is probably one of the most quoted scripture in the bible. Unfortunately it is being quoted out of context and used as a weapon of mass intimidation, manipulation, extortion, oppression, cajolery and outright lies and deceit by some church leaders to collect ten percent of the gross income of their church members who have been hoodwinked into believing that they are doing God’s will.
Before I go into the details of this discourse, I want to state categorically that I am a God loving, bible believing Christian who as the fear of God in his heart. I am also not writing this article to undermine any church or pastor but to let people realize the truth about tithes and remove the yoke of tithes being placed by some pastors upon them. I also want to state categorically that I strongly believe in giving to the church for the sole purpose of propagating God’s work and the Christian ministry. I would also continue to encourage all Christians to give their all to God as exemplified by the widow’s mite which Jesus Christ himself referred to in the bible.
Now back to Malachi 3 : 8 – 10, the first question one should ask is that who was this message directed at? The answer lies in the book of numbers 18 : 25 -28 which states that “the lord commanded Moses to say to the Levites when you receive from the Israelites the tithe that the lord gives you as your possession, you must present a tenth of it as a special contribution to the lord. This special contribution will be considered as the equivalent of the offering which the farmer makes of new grain and wine. In this way you would also present the special contribution which belongs to the lord from all the tithes which you receive from the Israelites. You are to give this special contribution for the lord to Aaron the priest” from the above it is clear that it was the Levites that were directed to pay a tithe of the tithe they collected from the Israelites to the priest who represents God and not the people of Israel. It was this Levites that were being referred to in the book of Malachi as those who rob God. A thorough study of the book of Malachi would reveal that in those days the Levites were collecting the tithe from the people of Israel and not remitting a tithe of it to the house of God, hence Malachi’s statement which is now being quoted out of context. To understand what tithes really means one would have to understand the social reasons and cultural / religious setting within which it was situated this concept of tithes was properly explained in the bible as stated in the laws of the tithe which can be found in the books of Leviticus 27 : 30 – 34, Numbers 18 : 25 – 31 and Deuteronomy 14 : 22 – 29. Upon reading this passages one would understand what tithes really means, but unfortunately most pastors prefer to neglect these passages that tell us the true meaning of tithes and emphasize on Malachi 3 : 8 – 10 which was directed to the Levites of that time to remit the priest’s share of the tithes they collected to him. It is worthy of note that Malachi does not even define what tithes is and how it should be paid. The definition of tithes as practiced today was manufactured by modern day pastors to suit their purpose as it is completely in contrast with what is in the bible and it only seeks to manipulate Christians to believe that God requests 10 per cent of their gross income from them.
So what is tithes and why did God request it be paid to the Levites? The answer can be found in the following passages : Leviticus 27 : 30 – 32 which states that “one tenth of the produce of the land, whether grain or fruit belongs to the lord. If a man wishes to buy back any of it he must pay the standard price plus an additional 20 per cent. One in every ten domestic animal belongs to the lord when the animals are counted, every tenth one belongs to the lord.” And Deuteronomy 26 : 12 which states that “ every third year give the tithe a tenth of your crops to the Levites, the foreigners, the orphans and the widows, so that in every community they will have all they need to eat” The above quoted passages clearly tells us what tithes is and the reason why God directed the people of Israel to pay tithes. It is very evident that it was a social arrangement for the less privileged in the Jewish society of that time, it was also meant to take care of the Levites because they have no land or property of their own. (today pastors are amongst the wealthiest property owners in Nigeria). This social arrangement is obviously not relevant to us today. It also states that every third year is the year of tithing not the weekly/monthly tithes being extorted from church members today. Another passage that illustrates the true meaning of tithes properly and also states clearly that tithe is not money is Deuteronomy 14 : 22 -29 which states that “ set aside a tithe a tenth of all that your fields produce each year then go to the one place where the lord your God as chosen to be worshiped and there in his presence eat the tithes of your grain, wine and olive oil and first born of your cattle and sheep. Do this so that you may learn to have reverence for the lord your God always. If the place of worship is too far from your home for you to carry there the tithe of the produce that the lord has blessed you with, then sell your produce and take the money with you to the one place of worship spend it on whatever you want beef, lamb, wine, beer and there in the presence of the lord you and your family are to eat and enjoy yourselves. Do not neglect the Levites who live in your towns for they have no property of their own. At the end of every third year bring the tithe of all your crops and store it in your towns. This is food for the Levites since they own no property and for the orphans, foreigners and widows who live in your towns. Do this and the lord your God would bless you in everything you do” from the above passage, it is very clear that tithe is not money and it is not the exclusive preserve of the Levites (church). It was a religious practice in those days to give reverence to God and to celebrate God in his place of worship. The Levites were only included for the main reason that they have no land of their own and that reason is not relevant in today’s society. Yet some pastors would tell you that you are cursed and would not go to heaven if you don’t give them 10% of your gross income. All this hypocrisy would not have bothered me if all the money being collected was being used to propagate God’s work, but the truth as we all know today is that this money is being used to finance lavish, flamboyant and exotic life styles that is unbecoming of a man who truly claims to serve God as a pastor who is expected to be meek and humble like our lord Jesus Christ was.
As a concluding part to this article, I would want to refer us to the book of Hebrews which was written to the early Christians, this provides irrefutable proof that Christians are not meant to pay tithes as the priesthood of our lord Jesus Christ does not require it. Hebrews 7 : 5,which states that “ and those descendants of Levi who are priests are commanded by the law to collect one tenth from the people of Israel that is from there own country men even though their country men are also descendants of Abraham” from this verse we can jump to verse 11 – 13 which states that “it was on the basis of the Levitical priesthood that the law was given to the people of Israel. Now if the work of the Levitical priests had been perfect there would be no need for a different kind of priest to appear, one who is in the priestly order of Melchizedek not of Aaron. For when the priesthood is changed, there also has to be a change in the law. And our lord of whom these things are said belonged to a different tribe and no member of his tribe ever served as a priest. It is well known that he was born a member of the tribe of Judah and Moses did not mention his tribe when he spoke of priests” The above passage is self explanatory and it’s states clearly that the practice of tithing has no place under the priestly order of our lord Jesus Christ in fact the passage suggests that the collection of tithes is belittling of the priestly order of our lord Jesus Christ. It states that it is wrong for us as Christians to receive or pay tithes and is not relevant to us as Christians because we belong to a superior priestly order.
Once again I would like to state that this article is not meant for us as Christians to revolt against the church or our pastors, it is just meant to establish the biblical truth about tithes and remove the yoke from people who labour to pay tithes ( not required of them by God) while their pastors are living luxuriously. Today many pastors see the church as their personal business and even fraudulent people are opening up churches so that they can have access to people’s tithes and use it for their personal aggrandizement. I encourage all of us as Christians to remain vigilant and continue to serve God in truth and in faith to the glory of his holy name. Amen.
PS:
Another point of note is: how come out of the 613 biblical laws of Moses which were handed out to the people of Israel, it is only an adulterated version of the law of tithe that is still being practised today, apart from the Ten Commandments? How come we are no longer required to offer burnt sacrifices? How come we no longer stone people to death for sinning? The truth is that only tithing was dug out of the laws of Moses because it presents material benefits to the collectors of tithes. Given that most Christians do not study their bibles and depend on their priests to guide them through, it was easy for pastors to pick a passage in the bible (Malachi 3 : 8-10), quote it out of context and use it to manipulate the flock into parting with 10 per cent of their income. Furthermore, it is worthy of note that neither Jesus Christ nor any of the apostles ever preached about or collected tithe. In fact, in the bible, Jesus Christ only spoke about tithes in Luke 11:42 which states that: “But woe unto you Pharisees! For ye tithe mint and rue all manner of herbs, and pass over judgement and the love of God: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.” Here we can see that Jesus Christ is rebuking the Pharisees for laying emphasis on tithes instead of the more important things of the spirit, like our pastors are doing today.
In Acts 15, we find outlined what the apostles all agreed was necessary for the newly converted Gentiles to practise, and by inspiration of the Holy Spirit of God, tithing is conspicuously missing. Yet, what is one of the very first legislated duties taught to Gentile converts by the Church today? It is that they must tithe their annual salaries to the Church. Where did this unscriptural law of Christian tithing come from?
Notice this telling bit of history from the Encyclopaedia Britannica (1963, volume 22, page 253, ‘TITHES’). “Tithes in Christendom—The earliest authentic example of anything like a law of the State enforcing payment appears to occur in the capitularies [Ecclesiasticals] of Charlemagne at the end of the 8th or beginning of the 9th century. Tithes were, by that enactment, to be applied to the maintenance of the bishop, clergy, the poor, and the fabric of the church. In the course of time the principle of payment of tithes was extended far beyond its original intention. Thus, they became transferable to laymen and saleable like ordinary property, despite the injunctions of the third Lateran Council; and they became payable out of sources of income [not just farming and herding, but other trades and occupations and salaries paid in the form of money] not originally tithable.”
The Catholic Church knows its own history. Here is how tithing got back into the Church after being absent for nearly five centuries:
“As the Church expanded and various institutions arose, it became necessary to make laws which would insure the proper and permanent support of the clergy. The payment of tithes was adopted from the Old Law… The earliest positive legislation on the subject seems to be contained in the letter of the bishops assembled at Tours in 567 and the [canons] of the Council of Macon in 585.”—The Catholic Encyclopaedia.
They “extended” their base of tithe collecting to eventually include all forms of income. All Christian scholars know that although money was in wide use in ancient Israel, it was never a titheable commodity. But modern pastors don’t want tithes of goats or oil or corn, they want money–cold, hard cash! God has a word to the “shepherds of the sheep”, and it is the very same message that He had for the Levites in the book of Malachi. And it is this:
“My people have been lost sheep, their shepherds have caused them to go astray” (Jer. 50:6).
Were Israelites aware that they were being led astray by their spiritual leaders? Not most, and neither are Christians today aware that they are being led astray by their spiritual leaders.
Jummy I wish I can like this your comment 1 million times. Thank you very much, I know most people on this blog will not like this TRUTH, but whether they like it or not, raw truth has been unraveled!!!
Absolutely spot on!
This is my position regarding Tithes and has been for a very long time.
It shouldn’t be a basis for argument but for learning. Let ye who see for the truth enquire and learn the truth.
That shouldn’t take away your love for the church, providing for the clergy and charity. Christianity more than anything must always come from the heart and must be of love not necessarily from rules or compulsion or for reward.
JUMMY!!! Is this article posted like this anywhere? I would love a link I can share to properly articulate to all those I have tried to explain my position to.
Thank you!
You all listening to Freeze…Kontinue…
Read your bible for yourself and do the needful…
Use your tithe to feed the needy? Really?
Who is Freeze again?
whatsoever you do to the least(the poor and needy) of my brothers; you do unto me.
why are people deciding for God which one (tithe or helping the poor) is acceptable to Him? God in his infinite wisdom will decide who is a cheerful giver. … God loves a cheerful giver! if you think tithe works for you good….the aim is giving to God, so why all these hard and fast rules about how it should be given? me i DO NOT pay tithe, i’d rather give unnoticed…
Wait Fess.
Why can’t we pay tithes and also give the needy? Why do they have to be mutually exclusive?
Please if you cannot reason properly or argue sensibly don’t come and lay eggs on my comment o.
Thank you very much
Tithing is part of the laws in the Mosaic Law which ended when Jesus Christ died for us. Hence, Christians are not obligated to follow the Mosaic Law which include tithing
At no time were first-century Christians commanded to pay tithes. The primary purpose of the tithing arrangement under the Law had been to support Israel’s temple and priesthood; consequently the obligation to pay tithes would cease when that Mosaic Law covenant came to an end as fulfilled, through Christ’s death. (Eph 2:15; Col 2:13, 14) It is true that Levitical priests continued serving at the temple in Jerusalem until it was destroyed in 70 C.E., but Christians from and after 33 C.E. became part of a new spiritual priesthood that was not supported by tithes.—Ro 6:14; Heb 7:12; 1Pe 2:9.
As Christians, they were encouraged to give support to the Christian ministry both by their own ministerial activity and by material contributions. Instead of giving fixed, specified amounts to defray congregational expenses, they were to contribute “according to what a person has,” giving “as he has resolved in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” (2Co 8:12; 9:7)
They were encouraged to follow the principle: “Let the older men who preside in a fine way be reckoned worthy of double honor, especially those who work hard in speaking and teaching. For the scripture says: ‘You must not muzzle a bull when it threshes out the grain’; also: ‘The workman is worthy of his wages.’” (1Ti 5:17, 18)
However, the apostle Paul set an example in seeking to avoid bringing an undue financial burden on the congregation by joining Aquila and Priscilla in their trade (tent making) and striving not to put an expensive burden on others.—Ac 18:3; 1Th 2:9.
Sadly, the pastors of today do not follow Jesus’ and Paul’s example but rather live extravagant lifestyles and putting an expensive burden on their followers
Thanks Ethan.
Of all the church leaders and GOs, it’s only Tunde Bakare who has answered well (IMO.) I have never been to his church.
“TB proved that tithing was not a New Testament doctrine. He averred that the new Christians should do what his heart pleases with his God. If a Christian wanted to give his all to a church project, so be it. If he chooses to give nothing, he should not be threatened with fire and brimstone.”
nobody said anything about mutual exclusivity, what people meant is don’t impose your tithing on people…. its God we are giving to.
1. pay tithe
2. give to the needy
3. pay tithe and give to the needy;
God loves us all, as long as it done cheerfully and out of love. it is all giving to God,
so stop bringing up stupid principles that nobody brought up.
Lol I’m guessing @LemmeRant was inferring to your kind when he said
“Please if you cannot reason properly or argue sensibly don’t come and lay eggs on my comment o.”
Read the article very well. The article is basically advising to give money for tithes to the poor. This is were the mutual exclusivity comes from. Its not so hard to understand.
lol…i@Typical Bn commenter, if you read properly and sensibly freeze said ‘instead of paying tithe to glamorous churches why not give the needy’ so he did not say tithing should be swapped with giving to the needy, so there was no mutual exclusivity in his statement. lmao…typical Bn troll.
Whaat!!!!!
This nigga just dey para anyhow.
Yes, tithing is biblical. However, saying “I’ve done my part and it’s the pastor’s business what he does” is similar to saying “I pay my taxes and the it’s the government’s business what they do.” After all, the good book also commands us to give to Ceasar. Why do we get upset then when our taxes are carted away into the hands of few, roads remain bad and electricity, non-existent. Shouldn’t we just obey God, pay our taxes and Iook the other way? We should also be interested in what the churches do with the funds. Churches should be willing to disclose if questioned otherwise i’ll question their intentions. We shouldn’t cherry pick what we want to obey and what we don’t want to. We need to call ourselves to a higher standard; the only way for progress.
God cannot be mocked. fools everywhere. Please don’t pay your tithe…. But don’t talk of the church rubbishy.
You claim to be a Christian but you’re calling fellow humans fool .. Indeed God cannot be mocked!
May God grant us wisdom and understanding. Think about this, if tithing was wrong I dont think devil would have sown so many evil doctrines in the world to keep people away from it. One thing I am sure of, in this little life I have lived, my tithes have opened doors for me. I have seen God give me unmerited blessings and breakthroughs over and over. Even when I seem to be the least of the pack, God picks me out and favours me most. He has en-graced me to be faithful in my tithing. It is a grace. The bible says that God uses the foolish things of the world to confound the wise.
For all of you trying to Justify your disobedience, my sincere prayer is that God reveals himself to you. If you truly want to find the answer to whether tithing is of God or not. Ask him. If he’s truly you’re father he will reveal his truth to you. The bible says that if you seek God with all of your heart you will find him. Ask the all knowing God to reveal to you what His plan on tithing is.
That been said, “But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment” (Matthew 12 vs 36). I sincerely pray that God helps freeze understand better, “a fool even when silent is considered wise”.
This reminds me of an offer i got from an ex who was caught and deported for yahoo. He asked for my hand in marriage and asked that he was interested in going to bible school. If i would like to be his mummy in the lord. LMAO!!!! so yes, Freeze is right. Where do you think all these retired yahoo boys end up? Pastoring pays more than yahoo and is legitimate biz or the criminal mind. I did not marry this ex.
All I know is, should I ever go broke, I am opening a church in Nigeria
When Abraham gave tithe to Melchizedek, there was no law! It was just an act of faith. If you cant give 1/10th of your earnings to your man of God / your church as an act of faith/worship to God; why bother being a member? You can as well sit at home. It shows you do not acknowledge the anointing and grace that is working in him/her and therefore it will be difficult for you to participate in that anointing/grace. Where the treasure of a man is; is where the heart of that man is! There is much more to tithing but unfortunately spiritual things are foolishness to the carnal man. And Freeze by this post exhibits his level of ignorance in spiritual matters!
If give ur tithe to the pastor and he buys a jet u did not give ur money to God, u gave it to the pastor. If u give ur money to the church and they build an even bigger, unnecessary, more ostentatious place, u did not give ur money to God u gave it to the church. If u give tithe and the church helps the poor, the needy, opens an orphanage, donates to the less fortunate, opens a school, does something to enrich and better the lives of the people that are a part of that community u have given to God. By the way, the bible also says NO sex before marriage lol. How many people keep that engagement.
Just obey God and pay your tithes and give your offerings to Him. God Himself set up the system. God receives our tithes and offerings through His priests. Alms, He receives through those we give the alms to, apart from the offerings we give in church as alms i.e. for church ministries and departments catering to widows, orphans, single parents, old people, etc.
The Bible has multiple records of people God chose and who failed Him and/or who turned their backs on Him, who turned away from Him. From Old to New testament, we have various cases detailed of spiritual leaders, as well as children of God and Believers/Christians who exhibited many human failings, weaknesses, and all manner of sin and sinful lifestyles, and many who refused to repent, even after warnings from God and men sent by God.
Give unto God what belongs to Him. Just obey God. Leave the rest to Him.
Those just changing churches because they have identified that the pastor in their current, or, old church is not representing God or His Word (same thing) well (in whatever respect), please, only do so very prayerfully and in obedience to Divine command. You must always be where your Divine Destiny,Purpose and Assignment are.
Sometimes, we may come across or have to be with pastors, leaders, church members (older)/elders, etc or people in any kind of leadership role in church who are not representing Christ; sometimes, this may be generally, or, singling us out to receive unChristlike, unGodly treatment whilst putting on a pious, saintly, righteous, Christlike face to others. Just give respect to the anointing, to the office in which such persons stand, and keep taking your case to God, report every incident/situation to God, report them to God, and just know that when God acts, as He SURELY will and MUST, He will completely vindicate you, give and execute judgment in your favour, promote you far, far, far beyond what either you or them could ever imagine, ensure they are never anywhere never in a position to look down on you ever again, not even in their wildest dreams or fantasies, and He will reward and glorify you and bring you to where and with whom you truly belong and settle and establish you there whilst that other and/or those others will be left living with regret and shame.
Just obey God. And, believe Him. And, trust Him. That is the complete success formula. Permanent Success.