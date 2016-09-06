Princess Dolapo Sijuwade & Wofaifada sit Pretty on the Cover of House of Maliq September 2016 Issue

TV Girl & Actress Princess Dolapo Sijuwade talks about her personal journey to Success in the September Issue of House of Maliq Magazine. Presenter, Comedian and Actress Wofaifada is also featured in the issue.
For the first House of Maliq entrepreneurial cover, Dr. Sandra Ikoku C. Nwugo looks pretty in blue while she shares her journey to Self-furuillment and her humanitarain activities
See some photos from the editorial spread
Credits
Photography: Luganmoore, Studio24
Styling: Malik Zenishia Zainab
Costumes: Tir Fashion House
Makeup: Delphine Onyii Okoronkwo
Accessories: Dope Accessories Lekki
Creative Director: Malik Zenishia Zainab –
Graphics: Malik Zenishia Zainab
Idk if its just me, but these photos look bad mostly. The styling is totally off, the outfits look cheap, and pretty much all the covers don’t work. Like look at the one with Dolapo sitting on the couch, and Wofai seated on the arm of the couch..it looks really bad. I mean its 2016 no?
The makeup is so hideous even dolapo looks irritated!
shes probably thinking ‘im a princess, i shouldn’t be sharing a cover with a….’
LOL! Why na?
https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/House-of-Maliq-Dolapo-Sijuwade-Wofaifada-September-Issue-September-2016-BellaNaija0004.jpg
This is wickedness. Who did this to Wofai? Chai! That is the most hideous outfit I’ve seen in a while. So tacky.
Not feeling Wofai’s outfit at all
This stylist wow, chaos
House of Maliq never gets it..all their covers are horrendous..its like a consistent something. Y’all just take out time and go through every single house of maliq cover on bellanaija. All trash. I didn’t expect anything less. *angry hiss*
Stunning !!! Wofai looks different but lovely, esp the last photo. Dolapo is always bae!
Only Nigeria is supporting the global makeup industry. This is face paint nah. Can we try to start manufacturing all this pohdah locally please, our economy needs diversification.