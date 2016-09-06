BellaNaija

Princess Dolapo Sijuwade & Wofaifada sit Pretty on the Cover of House of Maliq September 2016 Issue

TV Girl & Actress Princess Dolapo Sijuwade talks about her personal journey to Success in the September Issue of House of Maliq Magazine. Presenter, Comedian and Actress Wofaifada is also featured in the issue.

For the first House of Maliq entrepreneurial cover, Dr. Sandra Ikoku C. Nwugo looks pretty in blue while she shares her journey to Self-furuillment and her humanitarain activities

See some photos from the editorial spread

Credits
Photography: Luganmoore, Studio24
Styling: Malik Zenishia Zainab
Costumes: Tir Fashion House
Makeup: Delphine Onyii Okoronkwo
Accessories: Dope Accessories Lekki
Creative Director: Malik Zenishia Zainab
Graphics: Malik Zenishia Zainab

10 Comments on Princess Dolapo Sijuwade & Wofaifada sit Pretty on the Cover of House of Maliq September 2016 Issue
  • Christian Sister September 6, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    Idk if its just me, but these photos look bad mostly. The styling is totally off, the outfits look cheap, and pretty much all the covers don’t work. Like look at the one with Dolapo sitting on the couch, and Wofai seated on the arm of the couch..it looks really bad. I mean its 2016 no?

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • similicious September 6, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    The makeup is so hideous even dolapo looks irritated!

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • sika September 7, 2016 at 2:34 am

      shes probably thinking ‘im a princess, i shouldn’t be sharing a cover with a….’

      Love this! 17
  • I’mJustSayn’ September 6, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    LOL! Why na?

    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/House-of-Maliq-Dolapo-Sijuwade-Wofaifada-September-Issue-September-2016-BellaNaija0004.jpg

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Hills September 6, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    This is wickedness. Who did this to Wofai? Chai! That is the most hideous outfit I’ve seen in a while. So tacky.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Great Lady September 6, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    Not feeling Wofai’s outfit at all

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Wow September 6, 2016 at 3:08 pm

    This stylist wow, chaos

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Zizi September 6, 2016 at 3:17 pm

    House of Maliq never gets it..all their covers are horrendous..its like a consistent something. Y’all just take out time and go through every single house of maliq cover on bellanaija. All trash. I didn’t expect anything less. *angry hiss*

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Dd September 7, 2016 at 12:38 am

    Stunning !!! Wofai looks different but lovely, esp the last photo. Dolapo is always bae!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Tosin September 7, 2016 at 7:50 am

    Only Nigeria is supporting the global makeup industry. This is face paint nah. Can we try to start manufacturing all this pohdah locally please, our economy needs diversification.

    Love this! 17 Reply
