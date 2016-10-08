A Diamond in the Rough! Here’s how Kelechi Amadi-Obi turned a Pillow Seller into an Aspiring Model

Just like TY Bello discovered Olajumoke on the set of a shoot with Tinie Tempah a couple of months back, photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi has also discovered another diamond in the rough.
According to him, he saw Bukola after his shoot with Jidenna on Broad Street in Marina and when she came into the studio magic happened.
Here’s he posted on social media:
This is Bukola . Some weeks back I was shooting @jidenna on Broad street Lagos and in between takes I saw her across the street selling pillows . Had to call her and give my number. ” if you’re interested in modeling please give me a call” I said. Well she came to the studio and I called my number one MUA @bimpeonakoya and this is what we came up with. I think she will make a great model. What do you think? #africanbeauty #diamondintherough”
See her photos below.
Biko when Wale is coming to Naija somebody should tell me lemmie too go and stand. She is very beautiful though. God took his time with this one! Congratulations ?
From the streets to the runway. This is great! She’s a beauty! I hope more stories like this come up to change the stories of these people. It happens all the time abroad. Super models and actresses have been discovered in supermarkets, malls etc. why not here?!?
Yup! This one has amazing model like features. Is it me or do I see a resemblance with Lupita
She’s way more a “model” than that other person.
Lmao awon aye. To be brutally honest, Jumoke does not look/ posses the features of a model, atall. All that was just for Loud say. Naija and gen gen Sha. Truly, who God bless…..
Exactly she has all the qualities
Great job KAO, she’s pretty. Would like to see how u will put her to work though or get her gigs. With TY asides makeup she called a fashion designer and put things together to showcase Jumoke. I know u own mania, so I guess that’s a start though. Kudos to u. Personal social responsibility is what I call it.
Of course you people will prefer this one. You people are probably obsessing over her slim nose which makes her face more “model like” than Jumoke in your whitewashed heads.
Don’t mind them , awon amunibuni. …always pitting one person against another. …
Just be happy for them both. …did her rise to success stop your own?
The both of you should calm down for Jesus. Drink some pineapple flavoured zobo. It is never this serious jeez. Blackwashed head ngwanu it’s only one person that compared her to Olajumoke don’t use your sleezy reversed psychology on us.
She is pretty! I think she’d make a fine model (based on the pictures here).
She’s beautiful.
Dear pillow seller turned model…You are already exposing ya body abii?! Make we no hear your story for abiriba o#inflavoursVoice! You fine sha black beauty.
She is a natural and born with it so stunning. Melanin Godess. I prefer her
Until I see before meets after pictures me I nor go believe finish!!!
I don’t understand all these “bread seller” “pillow seller” callings… As if these are not people beyond what they do. As if because you do a menial job you can’t possibly be beautiful… it is just ridiculous. There are beautiful people in every works of life they just don’t get to meet the objective of a famous photographer…
The only sensible comment here
Also show us her raw picture without the photoshop. We got to see Jumoke in her pure, rawest form and we loved her just as she was.
WHY are (semi-)nude shots necessary?
Just took the girl off the streets, and straight off got her exposing her body. In front of strangers, in front of you a man. Straight off got some one who has managed to avoid prostitution (on the streets), thinking, and deciding, that to get out of poverty this is what she’s got to do expose her nakedness, expose her body, by degrees (and where does it end? Soon, you’ll have her doing those full nude shots with her legs crossed and arms crossed; or, like your other shot with water splashing on her face and bare breasts. And, you will school and educate her that it is ‘ART’. What she had been taught and trained ONE person needs to pay bride-price to see; to get out of poverty, you will re-educate her so the whole world gets to see, ogle, leer without paying one dime. For ‘ART’.. For ‘modelling’).
And, for those who call themselves Christians, I wonder what Scripture permits, blesses or supports this? And, do you ever stop to think, when you stand before JESUS CHRIST is what you do something you could explain and justify according to His Word to meet His approval and escape judgment?
His Voice, His Approval, His Word is all and the only that counts. And, He changes not.
Beautiful creature (:
She’s a natural
DAMN she is stunning!!!!!!!! Even a blind person can see she is more model like than Jumoke. It is not about hating or being whitewashed brained. The truth is every profession has certain reqs and that of a model calls for possessing a distinct/unique look period. It has nothing to do with having white features but more so possessing extraordinary features (both positive & negative, sometimes ; i.e. freckles, round cheeks, full lips or unique head shape and the list goes on…) that makes you do a double turn when you look at them. It is what it is so no need to bash anyone in favor of this chic over Jumoke. I wish I had an agency… I’d sign her instantly because she is indeed a diamond in the rough. Truly rooting for her and hope she goes far like Mayowa of Elte models killing the game right now.
This is one of Africa’s numerous beauties. Love her flawless ebony complexion and fine facial features. She will make a great model and I hope she makes a fine living out of it. Good luck.
Here is one absolutely beautiful melanin sister! Gorgeous!