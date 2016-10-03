Cameroon’s Ex-Captain, Rigobert Song in Hospital after Reportedly Suffering a Stroke

Rigobert Song, 40, a former Cameroonian international is critically ill in hospital after suffering a severe stroke.
Song, who played for West Ham and Liverpool, was raced to hospital in Yaounde, Cameroon, yesterday with a brain aneurysm.
The married father of four was at his home in the Odza district of the Cameroonian city when he suffered the stroke.
Song, who currently serves as head coach of Chad’s national team, was also a former captain of the cameroonian national football team.
He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition
The player’s former team mates flocked to social media offer their support for the star.
Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler said in a tweet: “Thoughts with #RigobertSong and family… Hope he pulls through”, while former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o wrote: “I wish you a lot of courage and to get well soon, big bro.”
Jamie Carragher also showed his support for the star, tweeting: “Hope everything ends up ok for #rigobertsong.”
“Rigobert Song is no longer in a coma and breathing unassisted.” Keep fighting.
I wish you a quick recovery Song. Anon good to read he is out of coma.
@Anon Amen. May God continue to be with him.
I wish you quick recovery legend.
The heart of the back line in the new generation of Cameroon footballers,The LION in the Defence of the dream team of that generation,in a class by himself,the TARIBO WEST of his generation……AFRICA is proud of you…RIPP!!!
song i wisb u a miraculous recovery in jesys name