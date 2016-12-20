“The Adella Touch” A Beauty Photoshoot by Makeup Artist Adella and Eleanor Goodey Photography

When Adella and Eleanor come together, they create beautiful magic. Adella mixes flawless application and rigorous blending to create a seamless finish. Her knowledge for the facial structure makes for not just art but sculpture. She strives to create a flawless second skin for all who grace her bristles.

See the photos below, from her most recent beauty shoot featuring models Sanchan Elegushi and Ademide Yetunde of Zahara Models. Beautiful shots taken by Eleanor Goodey Photography.

See the Photos

Credits

Makeup Artist: Adella | @adella_makeup

Photography: Eleanor Goodey Photography | @eleanorgoodeyphotography