“The Adella Touch” A Beauty Photoshoot by Makeup Artist Adella and Eleanor Goodey Photography

20.12.2016 at By 2 Comments

When Adella and Eleanor come together, they create beautiful magic. Adella mixes flawless application and rigorous blending to create a seamless finish. Her knowledge for the facial structure makes for not just art but sculpture. She strives to create a flawless second skin for all who grace her bristles.

See the photos below, from her most recent beauty shoot featuring models Sanchan Elegushi and Ademide Yetunde of Zahara Models. Beautiful shots taken by Eleanor Goodey Photography.

See the Photos

Credits
Makeup Artist: Adella | @adella_makeup
Photography: Eleanor Goodey Photography | @eleanorgoodeyphotography

  • Nv December 20, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Wow, stunning photos. I love her they beautifuly contrast the models skin while highliting and complimenting each other

    Love this! 16
  • Ola January 10, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    So flawless!!

    Love this! 2
