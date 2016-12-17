Maky Benson’s “Micah’s Meals” Book Launch in London! Photos & Scoop

Maky Benson, a positive parenting & lifestyle blogger and author of the newly released “Micah’s Meals” had her first book signing and Q&A session on December 3rd 2016 at The Happenstance in London.
Guests were eager and excited to meet Maky, which was no surprise as the tickets to this event sold out in a matter of minutes. They had the opportunity to interact with Maky, hear about her journey in creating Micah’s Meals and purchase signed copies of the book.
The cookbook, inspired by her son is a quintessential guide to feeding for your little ones, and has gotten a lot of positive feedback and support judging off the countless reviews.
The Q & A session was one of the major highlights of the evening, hosted by lifestyle blogger Bibiana Yetty. It was an opportunity for women to discuss everything from challenges of motherhood and parenting to nutrition in an open forum. Guests left feeling inspired, the love from the audience was overwhelming.
Maky will be in Lagos, Abuja and Accra in January and you can also get the opportunity to meet and mingle with her. Keep an eye out for the dates on her Instagram page (@makybenson) so you don’t miss out!
Watch the Video
See photos from the event below.
Amaka the humble bragger! I can’t even hate, the mummies are very yummy. Gorgeous women.
Honestly. Something about her is just so inauthentic. And she tries hard to form role model or sth. Well, maybe it’s just the vibe she gives off, maybe she is nice but just a little OTT or extra.
Jesus loves you too. Stop hating.
Cheiiii. Humble bragger! Una no go kee pesin. Dem fina plenty for IG.
Nothing humble about her bragging…its lewd. To be this attention hungry, and use your children this way…is eerie.
Nice one! And congrats!!
Can someone tell me where to get a reliable and honest publishing firm?
I am desperate to publish my fiction novel!!
Santa needs to locate me!
Who wore it better? Amaka or Freda?
Lol you caught it too!
lol at humble braagger! I see what you did there! She does give something off that doesn’t make her seem authentic to me as well, but then again its what we see, doesn’t mean it is who she is! People’s perception of you as a person is equally important especially if you are on our screens and you are looking to build a brand! Looks like a nice event all the same. Well done mama Micah..
Can people stop tagging others ‘haters’ when they say something you dont agree with? Like seriously, its my view and you stay off and have yours no sweat! Its so petty and old!
Amaka the humble bragger! Congratulations. . .