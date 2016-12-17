Maky Benson’s “Micah’s Meals” Book Launch in London! Photos & Scoop

Maky Benson, a positive parenting & lifestyle blogger and author of the newly released “Micah’s Meals” had her first book signing and Q&A session on December 3rd 2016 at The Happenstance in London.

Guests were eager and excited to meet Maky, which was no surprise as the tickets to this event sold out in a matter of minutes. They had the opportunity to interact with Maky, hear about her journey in creating Micah’s Meals and purchase signed copies of the book.

The cookbook, inspired by her son is a quintessential guide to feeding for your little ones, and has gotten a lot of positive feedback and support judging off the countless reviews.

The Q & A session was one of the major highlights of the evening, hosted by lifestyle blogger Bibiana Yetty. It was an opportunity for women to discuss everything from challenges of motherhood and parenting to nutrition in an open forum. Guests left feeling inspired, the love from the audience was overwhelming.

Maky will be in Lagos, Abuja and Accra in January and you can also get the opportunity to meet and mingle with her. Keep an eye out for the dates on her Instagram page (@makybenson) so you don’t miss out!

Watch the Video

See photos from the event below.