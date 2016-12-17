BellaNaija

Maky Benson’s “Micah’s Meals” Book Launch in London! Photos & Scoop

17.12.2016

maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-35-36_04_bellanaija

Maky Benson, a positive parenting & lifestyle blogger and author of the newly released “Micah’s Meals” had her first book signing and Q&A session on December 3rd 2016 at The Happenstance in London.

Guests were eager and excited to meet Maky, which was no surprise as the tickets to this event sold out in a matter of minutes. They had the opportunity to interact with Maky, hear about her journey in creating Micah’s Meals and purchase signed copies of the book.

maky-benson_-_mg_7801_14_bellanaija

The cookbook, inspired by her son is a quintessential guide to feeding for your little ones, and has gotten a lot of positive feedback and support judging off the countless reviews.

The Q & A session was one of the major highlights of the evening, hosted by lifestyle blogger Bibiana Yetty. It was an opportunity for women to discuss everything from challenges of motherhood and parenting to nutrition in an open forum. Guests left feeling inspired, the love from the audience was overwhelming.

maky-benson_-_mg_8029_23_bellanaija

Maky will be in Lagos, Abuja and Accra in January and you can also get the opportunity to meet and mingle with her. Keep an eye out for the dates on her Instagram page (@makybenson) so you don’t miss out!

maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-52-06_13_bellanaijamaky-benson_-_mg_8072_27_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-37-20_07_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-51-52_12_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-50-36_11_bellanaijamaky-benson_-_mg_8089_30_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-38-01_09_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-37-40_08_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-36-36_06_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8136_33_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8108_31_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8075_28_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8084_29_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8134_32_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8063_26_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_7916_21_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8009_22_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_7886_17_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_7900_18_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_7870_16_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_7912_20_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8032_24_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8160_34_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8185_35_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8188_36_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-50-09_10_bellanaija maky-benson_-_mg_8200_37_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-36-10_05_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-35-10_03_bellanaijamaky-benson_-_mg_8043_25_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-15-12-2016-18-34-49_02_bellanaija maky-benson_-file-09-12-2016-02-59-32_01_bellanaija

10 Comments on Maky Benson’s “Micah’s Meals” Book Launch in London! Photos & Scoop
  • Chikerendu December 17, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    Amaka the humble bragger! I can’t even hate, the mummies are very yummy. Gorgeous women.

    Love this! 92 Reply
    • iamnohater December 17, 2016 at 4:18 pm

      Honestly. Something about her is just so inauthentic. And she tries hard to form role model or sth. Well, maybe it’s just the vibe she gives off, maybe she is nice but just a little OTT or extra.

      Love this! 40 Reply
      • Funmi December 17, 2016 at 7:58 pm

        Jesus loves you too. Stop hating.

        Love this! 42
    • Kiva December 17, 2016 at 7:40 pm

      Cheiiii. Humble bragger! Una no go kee pesin. Dem fina plenty for IG.

      Love this! 23 Reply
    • joshua December 19, 2016 at 1:10 pm

      Nothing humble about her bragging…its lewd. To be this attention hungry, and use your children this way…is eerie.

      Love this! 2 Reply
  • www.ckjacob.com December 17, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    Nice one! And congrats!!
    Can someone tell me where to get a reliable and honest publishing firm?
    I am desperate to publish my fiction novel!!
    Santa needs to locate me!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Anon December 17, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    Who wore it better? Amaka or Freda?

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • ab December 18, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    lol at humble braagger! I see what you did there! She does give something off that doesn’t make her seem authentic to me as well, but then again its what we see, doesn’t mean it is who she is! People’s perception of you as a person is equally important especially if you are on our screens and you are looking to build a brand! Looks like a nice event all the same. Well done mama Micah..

    Can people stop tagging others ‘haters’ when they say something you dont agree with? Like seriously, its my view and you stay off and have yours no sweat! Its so petty and old!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Uzoamaka December 22, 2016 at 12:23 pm

    Amaka the humble bragger! Congratulations. . .

    Love this! 0 Reply
