ThatIgboChick is Back & Better as Dimma Umeh! Watch her “Where Have You Been” Vlog on BN TV

One of our favourite beauty vloggers, ThatIgboChick is back and better as Dimma Umeh and we’re so excited to see all she has in store for us, we’ve missed you!
In her “Where Have You Been” vlog here on BN TV, Dimma goes into more detail in the reason for her year long absence, being ill, her recovery, hope for brighter days ahead and more juicy content for us!
Watch the Video
Whao!
So humbling
That Invisible Hands that determines if we will be able to execute our well laid plans.
Thank God you are back
Wishing you good speed to recover all you might have lost…
OMG. I missed her. I really missed her.
In an ironic twist, I just discovered that she’s the Chidimma Umeh I went to secondary school with (H.RC Enugu). Both she and her younger sister, Nneoma were my seniors in school and they were both refectory prefects. She used to be more light-skinned then than she is now (isn’t it supposed to be the other way ? Dark in school and fair later) Anyway, I love what she’s doing and I better head to her blog now
@scar, oh Lord.. you talk too much and you will like amebo o
Hey Scar, HRC ’06 alum here…. Girllll u really talk too much chai, sister Mercy wont be impressed.
So glad dimma Umeh is back, its been way too long.
Umu H!!! I see you
All the best Dimma!
Dimma darling 1st and foremost I give glory to God for keeping you alive and in sound health. Welcome back darling I’ve really missed you am happy you are back now. You are a lady that I love so much and I wish you well.
Take good care of yourself and be good
Comments:
1. Thank God for your intervening on your behalf.
2. Nigerian doctors and nurses are killing nearly as many people as the diseases and complaints taking people to hospitals do. I have 1st hand experiences and many 2nd hand ones to last a lifetime. Nigerian lawyers are sleeping on a goldmine- medical malpractices suits.
3. That iconic book- Half of a Yellow Sun- is a transformational piece. We all read it and became more self-aware on things.
2. Thatigbochick change is wise and smart. Best it remains a hearts and mind thing. That is good business sense
3. You have moved back to Naija, do not assume your success will automatically be on the same trajectory with your efforts and don’t be bewildered when you see your friends leveraging on some connections (u dont want me to mention what they are) to get ahead even with less efforts than you put in- that is how Naija rolls.
4. Best of luck and i pray you succeed as a returnee.
So happy she is back. I was actually worried about her. We thank God that 2016 is gone forever and ever! Hearing her story, all I can say is the God I serve is too good! He will never fail his people, His promises and mercy endure forever. I thank God for your life Dimma, He will perfect all the good things he has started in your life and in the lives of those who trust him. Now go make some videos for us! We are so ready!
HRC ’06.. I rep Una. Dimma I’ve missed you. Thank God you’re back.
Thanks to SisiYemmie, she actually talked about it in her last vlog. Thank God for your healing.The best is yet to come! All the best darling.
Abeg how is sisi yemmie getting credit for this again? If she was a real fan or friend she would not just be asking in 2017 for someone who has been MIA for a year. Trust me, if u have the privilege of knowing Dimma, she’s really a genuine sweet girl. Forget all these social media fake ass people with airs when they ain’t nothing. Dimma welcome back nne!
gorgeous girl. glad your better.
Wow!! seriously missed this girl…Have been checking her blog countless times wondering what happened