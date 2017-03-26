BBNaija: Former Housemate Kemen Receives a Warm Welcome as he Arrives Akwa Ibom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen received a warm welcome as he arrived in style at the Ibom International airport.
The fitness enthusiast took to his Instagram page to share photos of his family, friends and fans as they all gathered at the airport to welcome him back home.
Photo Credit: Instagram | @kemen_fitness
Yes Akwa Ibom, he really went and made you proud…*snatch*
Warm welcome?!!!! Lost for words. What is there to welcome? What a shame!!!!!
Look at all these fools celebrating a molester and potential rapist who couldn’t even man up and offer a real apology.
What a beastly, disgusting little man surrounded by petty, pathetic people with no shame and no conscience.
I hate Nigerians so much.
*spits*
Definitely TBoss’ sister. As you people sef dey claim oyibo. Live and let live miss
If it was a woman that did the same a lot of you will make excuses for her! Let kemen live he has apologised ahn ahn should he die because some people who have done worse in their lives refuse his apology? Tueh! no matter the sin no matter tge wrong as far as there is repentance God forgives so who are you to condemn him forever .
You call that nonsense he wrote an apology?
Nawa o.
Just look at all these adjectives for only Kemen. It is well.
Happy Sunday.
Go and die
why do you go by the name real nigerian and why are you constantly camping on this “vile” Nigerian blog with mainly nigerian stories ???
You are crazy@real Nigerian you call adults,akwa ibom,Nigerians fools bcus of a tv show. Why will you call Kemen a potential rapist who made you d judge,who ask you to Accept his apology. Judgina sentence him to prison. Onikebekebe Anuofia
Goodness gracious,you are so full of bile,always spewing hate….you hate Nigerians,why don’t you change ur moniker,you hate Nigerians’ because of one person or a few people’s action?…..in case you didn’t get the memo this is a Nigerian blog,and most of us are proud Nigerians,you are allowed to spit all you want…..Nobody likes what he did,but that has got nothin to do with all the rest of us…
Lol…anybody who absorbs a real nigerian’s sexist comments is obviously a new comer…
Fact: a real Nigerian is witty, perceptive and has good judgement on the other hand, she(I suppose) is temperamental and makes senseless rash broad statements…I strongly believe she isn’t like that in real life but if she is then she needs time with a team of psychiatrists
Next time just humor her comments mentally and ignore
Do you know what sexism is?
Yes I do and you are guilty of it.
Every comment from you about ALL Nigerian men is either denigrating or discriminatory
pls I beg all of u commentators,stop replying or contributing to real nigerian. He thrives on saying nonsense. He is never here or there. I also know he is a male pretending to be a female. pls you guys should stop giving him attention jor!
No we reject, he is not a he but a she.
Just tire o. How people make up time to reply to that thing…..attention seeker. That was how hadiza displayed her frustration …when people started ignoring her she vanished…..d same applies to the likes of john and the rest
Kemen, welcome back home. Use the BBN to create a platform for yourself,that is my advice.
Celebrating a shameless molester.
What a joke of a country. Of course they’ll celebrate the molester and insult the victim. Idiots
Bella Naija even posting this its appalling! Are u aware he doesn’t understnad till date for he did hence he apologized that he didn’t plaY his game well. Let’s assume Bally did the same thing to Debbie because they shared a bed am sure it might be clearer to some pple that what he did was wrong! I am still so pissed about this issue! I wish I could sue on behalf of Tboss and get that smirk off his face!
Bella naija has gone to the dogs now. No shame or class. It’s all about the clicks.
@pipi calm keyboard warrior .. face ur boring life
oh shut up. face your pathetic life
The guy made a mistake and apologised….what else is he supposed to do??? Disappear into thin air and quit? Come on guys!!! The BBN game was a phase….its over and no matter how difficult this is to swallow, mother will never deny her own. Kemen has gone home and it’s ok for people to welcome him. Can we stop this judgmental and holier than thou attitude already. Some of your santimonous selves have done worse things but have managed to move on. Kemen has moved on and y’all need to move on too.
that’s the problem. he doesn’t feel like he’s done anything wrong. he said he didn’t play the game well. Sexually assaulting someone who is sleeping, is not a game and till he understands that and is remorseful, a lot of people wouldn’t take him serious
This is d same attitude that makes people to jump into the laggon …..should he kill himself stop hating please I believe he has learnt his lesson….life goes on
So wetin una want make him do? Senator Yerima de walk freely. You bloody feminists never go arrest am, na hustler una de ginger for.
Anyone that is this brave in front of their phones or keypad and can’t do so outside social media, is a coward. Time has passed. Let’s flow with the tide
hopefully you’re this forgiving if it’s your sister or daughter that gets abused by a man who receives a stately welcome. If it’s a gay man now you people will realise that it’s okay to be angry
Look at them. This is a true representation of the Nigerian society. A society that cheers in a molester and a rapist and call the victim names. Nigeria is a sick n disgusting country. I hope all men die. U don’t deserve life.
Then you will wank your rotten V to procreate. U sure sound like a suicide bomber. So what do u expect kemen to do? Jump into the lagoon? I don’t support his actions but the dude has apologised so let it go.
Talk of the … and she appears ! sweetheart really missed your extreme vile vituperation!
How is he a rapist? Do you have an idea of what rape is? You hope all men die that includes ur dad and ur brothers. People just open their mouth and spill out garbage.Didnt Debbie rise kiss bally while he was asleep wothout his consent? It was swept under the carpet because a man was the victim. This recent hatred for men from Nigerian women is worrying. Kemen ride on..Wish you all the best
All men won’t die. Rapist or not life goes on… How you want to live is up to you. Just try to be a good person and learn from your mistakes. I just hope that phase of his life serves as a lesson to both sexes. He did mess up but he has to eat like any of us. Just be as human as possible when you try to deal with these sensitive issues. He’s going to still try and get his career off the ground. Or you want him to hang himself? Life goes on….
Shame no dey some people life sha……..see as all of them resemble !