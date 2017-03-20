Monday Manicure: 10 Perfect Colours You Need to Try this Season

Trying to stay up-to-date with the recent happening, keeping fit, eating right, looking good and staying trendy can be such a herculean task most times. So how do you know what to watch out for even down to your manicure, worry not, BN Beauty has got you covered on “Monday Manicure”

This season symbolizes brightness, color and earthiness. Our manicure is what defines us and of course what separates us from the ordinary and the color you put on, is what speaks volume of your personality.

Permit us to help you with colors that are worthy enough for the season and also boost your manicure game.

P.S. You have to be ready for all the compliments your manicure will be getting.

Yarrow Pink:

Yarrow pink is a captivating and stimulating color that lifts spirits and gets the adrenaline going. Girly and whimsical it is one color that tempts and tantalizes.

Greenery Green

Greenery is a yellow-green shade that speaks to our need to explore, experiment and reinvent. Refreshing and exciting, this color definitely speaks the cool language.

Island Paradise Blue

Island Paradise is a cool blue-green refreshing aqua shade. The colour speaks change of scenery. This shade is a must have.



Primose Yellow

The Primose yellow sparks beauty with heat and vitality. It gives instant warmth, cheerfulness and is extra admirable on sunny days.

Pale Dogwood Pink

The pale dogwood pink is a gentle and peaceful pink. Although quite tranquil, it oozes innocence and purity.

Kale Green

Kale is foliage-based green that conjures up our desire to connect to nature. The shade is lush and more in touch with nature. This spring shade provides the perfect compliment to the environment.

Niagara Blue

Niagara blue is one of the chicest colors out there. It is a classic denim-like blue that speaks to our desire for ease and relaxation. This shade screams comfort.

Lavender

Also known as pale purple, the Lavender shade is calm with a feminine statement attached to it. The effortlessness of the this shade is what makes it a colour you should invest into

Lapis Blue

The Lapis blue is strong, confident and speaks volume. This shade is a must have this season for every manicure lover.

Orange

Flamboyant and impossible not to notice or be a conversation starter, the Orange nail polish is a much needed color for the season’s manicure slay!

Turquoise

Flashy, glam and undeniably the colour for the season, the Turquoise shade is definitely that one color you should explore this season.

Alright! Beauty Bellas, what are your favorite nail polishes to rock this season?

Credit: Pantone

Photo Credit: Essie. Beauty in Lagos, O.P.I Laquer