The Secrets to Unlocking your Optimal Hair Growth Potential by FushionofCultures | BN TV

21.03.2017 at By 2 Comments

Beauty and natural hair Vlogger, Laila-Jean of FusionofCultures shares the facts on how to maintain your hair’s growth potential.

In this episode, she tells all bout how to get longer, thicker and richer hair and all the factors that inhibit and help promote hair growth and texture.

PART TWO! Grab a cup of herbal tea or a green smoothie it’s a long one. The aim of this video is to provide a little more insight to help you work towards your potential.

Watch and learn!

  • Shalewa March 21, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Ejo yi ti poju. More words than content. Just a waste of data. Not hating oooo

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Dammy March 22, 2017 at 9:05 am

    This is brilliant and enlightening

    Love this! 19 Reply
