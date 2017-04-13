BellaNaija

Chuks Collins launched the brand in 2006, originally known as Kholyns Couture spanning over 10 years in the industry in Lagos Nigeria. He transitioned to Chuks Collins in 2014, after almost losing his life to a fatal car crash that caused kidney failure which could have cos him his life. He later relocated to the United States for a life-saving surgery.

Given a second chance, he chose to bring awareness to the disease and help others. To this end, he began his not for profit organisations called ‘Fashion Vie’. After several successful shows and a styling job at Ralph Lauren in New York, Chuks Collins is launching his ready to wear line with his Spring Summer collection called ‘The Journey’, with sizes ranging from 2 to 14. His edgy and contemporary designs are for both men and women and are available online and in select stores in New York.

See the Lookbook

Connect with the Brand
Website: www.chukscollins.com
Email: info@chukscollins.com
Instagram: @chukscollinsofficial
Twitter: @thechukscollins

9 Comments on A Second Chance at Life – Chuks Collins debuts Spring Summer 17 Ready to Wear Collection titled ‘The Journey’
  • Christian Sister April 13, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Uhm no.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Sakura April 13, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Sweet

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Michy April 13, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    The finishing is great and the fabrics are okay that does it for me.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Fille April 13, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Beautiful!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • UNCLE GWE GWE GWE April 13, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    After all the stories, I was expecting a wow collection….BASIC if u ask me ?

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Tokstarr the Fakestarr April 13, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    only thing I wanna ask is,where do we buy these clothes?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • meelikey April 14, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    My oh my

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Kay April 14, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Pretty amazing collection. COngrats!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • EbonyFre April 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Clean

    Love this! 3 Reply
