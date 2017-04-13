A Second Chance at Life – Chuks Collins debuts Spring Summer 17 Ready to Wear Collection titled ‘The Journey’

Chuks Collins launched the brand in 2006, originally known as Kholyns Couture spanning over 10 years in the industry in Lagos Nigeria. He transitioned to Chuks Collins in 2014, after almost losing his life to a fatal car crash that caused kidney failure which could have cos him his life. He later relocated to the United States for a life-saving surgery.

Given a second chance, he chose to bring awareness to the disease and help others. To this end, he began his not for profit organisations called ‘Fashion Vie’. After several successful shows and a styling job at Ralph Lauren in New York, Chuks Collins is launching his ready to wear line with his Spring Summer collection called ‘The Journey’, with sizes ranging from 2 to 14. His edgy and contemporary designs are for both men and women and are available online and in select stores in New York.

Website: www.chukscollins.com

Email: info@chukscollins.com

Instagram: @chukscollinsofficial

Twitter: @thechukscollins