“It was a very ‘meant to be situation'” – CKay On His Unveiling as Face of Ralph Lauren Polo Oud

Nigerian music star CKay was on Thursday, September 21st, unveiled as the face of Ralph Lauren Polo Oud at an exclusive dinner event in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was a celebration of the fusion of CKay’s distinctive style and Ralph Lauren’s elegance, where the Polo Oud was introduced as a fragrance embodying sophistication and allure.

In an interview with BellaNaija, CKay shed light on the inception of this exciting partnership, emphasising the importance of aligning with a brand that resonates with one’s personality and values. “When partnering with a brand, I feel like it’s very important that both parties have a lot in common and that your vibe and theirs align. I felt an alignment with Ralph Lauren. I am a huge fan of Oud perfumes and everyone that knows me know that I’m a strong perfume enthusiast. I love to smell good and I love my environment to smell good. So, it was just a very ‘meant to be situation’ for me to be here today to tell Nigerians how amazing Polo Oud is and why they should use it.”

The partnership between CKay and Ralph Lauren stems not only from their shared love for fragrances but also from a mutual appreciation for exceptional clothing. CKay remarked, “Ralph Lauren makes amazing clothes as well, one of which I’m wearing right now. The brand has a very distinct style that aligns with mine.”

CKay also expressed his passion for smelling good and highlighted his extensive collection of Oud perfumes. He added, “In very warm climates like the Middle East and Africa, there are certain types of perfumes that just smell better. And Oud is a very good choice for warm climates.”

The event witnessed the unveiling of CKay as the first African face of the Polo Franchise, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the music star and the renowned fashion brand. Guests were treated to a sumptuous 3-course dinner and cocktails inspired by the ingredients of the Polo Oud fragrance, namely Orange Blossom, Rose, and Oud. The atmosphere was an enchanting journey into the world of Polo, mirroring the intrigue and luxury that Polo Oud encapsulates.