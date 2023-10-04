Connect with us

Scoop

"It was a very 'meant to be situation'" - CKay On His Unveiling as Face of Ralph Lauren Polo Oud

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s Official! 'Gen Z Baddie' Ilebaye is an SUV Owner & ₦120m Richer

Events Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party - Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

How Nollywood Celebs Showed Up for the Private Screening of Mo Abudu's Short Films "My Perfect Life" & "Iyawo Mi"

Scoop

#BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted

Scoop

NeoEnergy Dives Deep into His All Stars Journey, Charm & Top 5 Prediction on 'The Dip' | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Alex Opens Up About Her All Stars Journey on “BBNaija Gist”

Scoop

BNxBBNAllStars: Cee-C & Mercy Join HOH Ilebaye & Cross in the Grand Finale

Scoop

Whitemoney Opens Up About WhiteLambo & His All Stars Experience on “BBNaija Gist”

Scoop

“It was a very ‘meant to be situation'” – CKay On His Unveiling as Face of Ralph Lauren Polo Oud

Avatar photo

Published

42 mins ago

 on

Nigerian music star CKay was on Thursday, September 21st, unveiled as the face of Ralph Lauren Polo Oud at an exclusive dinner event in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was a celebration of the fusion of CKay’s distinctive style and Ralph Lauren’s elegance, where the Polo Oud was introduced as a fragrance embodying sophistication and allure.

In an interview with BellaNaija, CKay shed light on the inception of this exciting partnership, emphasising the importance of aligning with a brand that resonates with one’s personality and values. “When partnering with a brand, I feel like it’s very important that both parties have a lot in common and that your vibe and theirs align. I felt an alignment with Ralph Lauren. I am a huge fan of Oud perfumes and everyone that knows me know that I’m a strong perfume enthusiast. I love to smell good and I love my environment to smell good. So, it was just a very ‘meant to be situation’ for me to be here today to tell Nigerians how amazing Polo Oud is and why they should use it.”

The partnership between CKay and Ralph Lauren stems not only from their shared love for fragrances but also from a mutual appreciation for exceptional clothing. CKay remarked, “Ralph Lauren makes amazing clothes as well, one of which I’m wearing right now. The brand has a very distinct style that aligns with mine.”

CKay also expressed his passion for smelling good and highlighted his extensive collection of Oud perfumes. He added, “In very warm climates like the Middle East and Africa, there are certain types of perfumes that just smell better. And Oud is a very good choice for warm climates.”

The event witnessed the unveiling of CKay as the first African face of the Polo Franchise, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the music star and the renowned fashion brand. Guests were treated to a sumptuous 3-course dinner and cocktails inspired by the ingredients of the Polo Oud fragrance, namely Orange Blossom, Rose, and Oud. The atmosphere was an enchanting journey into the world of Polo, mirroring the intrigue and luxury that Polo Oud encapsulates.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Meet the 15 Finalists For The 2023 Earthshot Prize

Literary Festivals You Shouldn’t Miss This Year

Wunmi Adelusi: 7 Timeless Career Lessons I Learned from My Father

From Studying Mathematics to Becoming a Cinematographer, Barny Emordi Shares His Nollywood Journey in Today’s Doing Life With

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What You Should Do as a Gen Z Looking to Relocate
css.php