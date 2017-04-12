Amara Kanu marks International Women’s Day with “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu” Seminar to Empower Women | See Photos on BN

In honour of International Women’s Day, Amara Kanu hosted a healthy living/lifestyle seminar on the 9th of April, 2017 at Covent Gardens in London. It was tagged “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu”.
This Seminar was aimed at encouraging and empowering women to pursue healthier lifestyles and live their daily lives with a positive mindset and attitude.
Participants also enjoyed conversations with Amara Kanu on maintaining healthy habits, the power of positivity, preserving serenity under pressure, dealing with mood swings and many more.
Amara Kanu, who is a wife and a mother to three amazing children, is also a fitness coach, a health advocate and public speaker that empowers others to live a life that is healthy and positive.
See the phots below.
Credit:
@feyikehinde for 7th Eyed Media
Event planned and Co-ordinated by @Florencesann of @contactrensan
She’s soo beautiful, looks really young as well.
She’s such a gorgeous woman. That body is ???
And after 3 kids , just imagine. I need to go to the gym right now .
She looks nice and well toned.
Such seminars seem very boring to me. Just listening to someone talk.
No wedding bands/rings on?? If it was a nigerian man now, bellanaija voltrons for don dey whine…lol…she is beautiful, looks happy and fit unlike many nigerian women after childbirth
Amara Kanu lives in London now?
she is very fit
Is she Leslie Okoye’s sister; same outfit
After her husband’s footballing career he/they stayed back.
Extremely fit 🙂
No, they are not sisters.
??????????? gurrrrl why the shade ‘same outfit’ you are hilarious!
Side note Amara Kanu is fit!!!!!! This just makes me want to hit the gym. But I’m lazy and I love food. What to do???? I really want to look good after three children.
Her body!!!!!
am always excited when i see mothers with this banging bodies,, this is body goal right here
@Anon, thank you for answering
My lovely Arochukwu sister. Arochukwu kwenu, iya!!!!!!
Your body is to die for! Pls educate our Nija women biko, coz our starch based diet in Nigeria does not help matters.
But hun, please take it easy with the arm weights, don’t want your arms looking too muscular. Love xxx
perhaps SHE wants her arms looking like that? Hmm
Still salty with Bellanaija. When they posted her interview kini they didn’t add that she’s a big time interior decorator in London. She’s even worked with Hilton (i got that from the interview). It’s insulting that BN thinks their readers only care about weddings and marriage and post baby bodies.
@anon are you Amara? Seem to know it all… its not that deep! yall leave BN alone! lol…beautiful woman all the same
it was an interview i read about her on this same blog. i’m a regular commenter so relax. abeg abeg not all of us are only defensive of ourselves or people we know
Come oh, why are some women here admiring Amara’s body. Hmmmmmm. Please ohh
dont you know that majority of nigerian women are inner lesbians
But why is her wedding wedding band missing! Hope all is well
wow..she is beautiful…Their is something about igbo women that makes them stand out…I cant quite place it …I would love to learn all about women empowerment(whatever that means) from her
on a side note..this one I am not seeing wedding ring and she suddenly talking about women empowerment..are you sure all is well?
wedding ring is a man made symbol of marriage she can choose wether to wear it or not. besides some people do not like rings at all regardless of wether it is a wedding band or custom ring and their partners are fine with that
Her body!!! She’s so toned!
Amara, I like what you’re doing.keep it up.Bravo!