Amara Kanu marks International Women’s Day with “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu” Seminar to Empower Women | See Photos on BN

In honour of International Women’s Day, Amara Kanu hosted a healthy living/lifestyle seminar on the 9th of April, 2017 at Covent Gardens in London. It was tagged “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu”.

This Seminar was aimed at encouraging and empowering women to pursue healthier lifestyles and live their daily lives with a positive mindset and attitude.

Participants also enjoyed conversations with Amara Kanu on maintaining healthy habits, the power of positivity, preserving serenity under pressure, dealing with mood swings and many more.

Amara Kanu, who is a wife and a mother to three amazing children, is also a fitness coach, a health advocate and public speaker that empowers others to live a life that is healthy and positive.

See the phots below.

Credit:

@feyikehinde for 7th Eyed Media

Event planned and Co-ordinated by @Florencesann of @contactrensan