In honour of International Women’s Day, Amara Kanu hosted a healthy living/lifestyle seminar on the 9th of April, 2017 at Covent Gardens in London. It was tagged “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu”.

This Seminar was aimed at encouraging and empowering women to pursue healthier lifestyles and live their daily lives with a positive mindset and attitude.

Participants also enjoyed conversations with Amara Kanu on maintaining healthy habits, the power of positivity, preserving serenity under pressure, dealing with mood swings and many more.

Amara Kanu, who is a wife and a mother to three amazing children, is also a fitness coach, a health advocate and public speaker that empowers others to live a life that is healthy and positive.

See the photos below.

Credit:
@feyikehinde for 7th Eyed Media
Event planned and Co-ordinated by @Florencesann of @contactrensan

23 Comments on Amara Kanu marks International Women’s Day with “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu” Seminar to Empower Women | See Photos on BN
  • Alexandria April 12, 2017 at 8:30 am

    She’s soo beautiful, looks really young as well.

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • www.thelmathinks.com April 12, 2017 at 8:55 am

    She’s such a gorgeous woman. That body is ???

    Love this! 88 Reply
    • Bimbo April 12, 2017 at 9:28 am

      And after 3 kids , just imagine. I need to go to the gym right now .

      Love this! 93
  • mimi April 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She looks nice and well toned.
    Such seminars seem very boring to me. Just listening to someone talk.

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Beard gang April 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    No wedding bands/rings on?? If it was a nigerian man now, bellanaija voltrons for don dey whine…lol…she is beautiful, looks happy and fit unlike many nigerian women after childbirth

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya April 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Amara Kanu lives in London now?

    she is very fit

    Is she Leslie Okoye’s sister; same outfit

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Anon April 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

      After her husband’s footballing career he/they stayed back.

      Extremely fit 🙂

      No, they are not sisters.

      Love this! 47
    • Celine April 12, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      ??????????? gurrrrl why the shade ‘same outfit’ you are hilarious!

      Side note Amara Kanu is fit!!!!!! This just makes me want to hit the gym. But I’m lazy and I love food. What to do???? I really want to look good after three children.

      Love this! 33
  • Someone Naughty April 12, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Her body!!!!!

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • nadi April 12, 2017 at 10:47 am

    am always excited when i see mothers with this banging bodies,, this is body goal right here

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya April 12, 2017 at 10:52 am

    @Anon, thank you for answering

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Dora April 12, 2017 at 11:25 am

    My lovely Arochukwu sister. Arochukwu kwenu, iya!!!!!!
    Your body is to die for! Pls educate our Nija women biko, coz our starch based diet in Nigeria does not help matters.
    But hun, please take it easy with the arm weights, don’t want your arms looking too muscular. Love xxx

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • anon April 12, 2017 at 11:45 am

      perhaps SHE wants her arms looking like that? Hmm
      Still salty with Bellanaija. When they posted her interview kini they didn’t add that she’s a big time interior decorator in London. She’s even worked with Hilton (i got that from the interview). It’s insulting that BN thinks their readers only care about weddings and marriage and post baby bodies.

      Love this! 136
  • ab April 12, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    @anon are you Amara? Seem to know it all… its not that deep! yall leave BN alone! lol…beautiful woman all the same

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • anon April 13, 2017 at 1:19 am

      it was an interview i read about her on this same blog. i’m a regular commenter so relax. abeg abeg not all of us are only defensive of ourselves or people we know

      Love this! 30
  • B April 12, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Come oh, why are some women here admiring Amara’s body. Hmmmmmm. Please ohh

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • john April 12, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      dont you know that majority of nigerian women are inner lesbians

      Love this! 26
  • Gracie April 12, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    But why is her wedding wedding band missing! Hope all is well

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • john April 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    wow..she is beautiful…Their is something about igbo women that makes them stand out…I cant quite place it …I would love to learn all about women empowerment(whatever that means) from her

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • john April 12, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    on a side note..this one I am not seeing wedding ring and she suddenly talking about women empowerment..are you sure all is well?

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • maria April 13, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      wedding ring is a man made symbol of marriage she can choose wether to wear it or not. besides some people do not like rings at all regardless of wether it is a wedding band or custom ring and their partners are fine with that

      Love this! 26
  • Idomagirl April 13, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Her body!!! She’s so toned!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Aji Rosemary April 14, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Amara, I like what you’re doing.keep it up.Bravo!

    Love this! 28 Reply
