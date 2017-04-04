New Music: DJ K3V feat. Hama & Legacy – Do Some

Kevin Banful, better known as DJ K3V has dropped his first single, ‘Do Some’ which features two of Ghana’s fast rising rap acts.
Listen below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
04.04.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Kevin Banful, better known as DJ K3V has dropped his first single, ‘Do Some’ which features two of Ghana’s fast rising rap acts.
Listen below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline