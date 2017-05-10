BellaNaija

Looking Sharp! #BBNaija’s Efe shares New Photos

10.05.2017

Big Brother Naija winner and rapper Efe shared new photos on his Instagram page and we must say, he looks sharp! The photography was by @kurengworkx and he was styled by Nonso.

See photos below

  NANA May 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Looking daper. Nice one…

    
  nawa May 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Hmmm
    Based on logistics
    Efe has stepped up his game
    ????

    
  Bennie May 10, 2017 at 10:44 am

    hmmmm, nice one

    
  Mashika Ramela May 10, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Looking good. Still voting for you

    
  survivor May 10, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Yea..looking finner n dapper now..
    Bella pls always give us photos of Marvis biko,,,she always slayyy..she’s ur fan too

    
  mide May 10, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    U looking dapper based on logistics

    
  nomes May 11, 2017 at 8:17 am

    dope!! based on logistics!!!

    
