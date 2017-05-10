Looking Sharp! #BBNaija’s Efe shares New Photos

Big Brother Naija winner and rapper Efe shared new photos on his Instagram page and we must say, he looks sharp! The photography was by @kurengworkx and he was styled by Nonso.
See photos below
Looking daper. Nice one…
Hmmm
Based on logistics
Efe has stepped up his game
????
hmmmm, nice one
Looking good. Still voting for you
Yea..looking finner n dapper now..
Bella pls always give us photos of Marvis biko,,,she always slayyy..she’s ur fan too
U looking dapper based on logistics
dope!! based on logistics!!!