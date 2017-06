Today 30th of May is the Birthday of multiple award winning international artiste, Sammie Okposo. In the spirit of this celebration, The Wellu Wellu Master is giving out the previously released song “Oghene Doh” featuring Jonathan Nelson for free download to the world in appreciation for all that God has done.

Happy Birthday to Him!