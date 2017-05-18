Sinach releases Sensational Visuals to Her Single “No Other Name” | Watch on BN

Shot in the beautiful British Virgin Islands and Seychelles, Sinach releases visuals to her new sensational song, ‘No Other Name‘. We are proud of ‘WayMaker‘ and all the pile of amazing songs she has released over the years, and we know ‘No Other Name‘ is set to bless us and the whole world once again!
Watch the video below:
God bless you, Sinach
Great woman of God. More grace
Great woman of God indeed
Meditative! !!
May Jesus be praised.
Thanks Sinachi.
Sinach An Amazing, Inspirational, Talented & Wonderful Singer….”The Name Of Jesus” “Waymaker”, “I Stand Amazed”, “Next In line”, “He Did It Again” “No Other Name” Crooner…All Your Songs Are Awesome, You Are Blessed…Big Ups, You Rock Osinachi