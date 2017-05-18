BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Sinach releases Sensational Visuals to Her Single “No Other Name” | Watch on BN

18.05.2017 at By 5 Comments

Shot in the beautiful British Virgin Islands and Seychelles, Sinach releases visuals to her new sensational song, ‘No Other Name‘. We are proud of ‘WayMaker‘ and all the pile of amazing songs she has released over the years, and we know ‘No Other Name‘ is set to bless us and the whole world once again!

Watch the video below:

5 Comments on Sinach releases Sensational Visuals to Her Single “No Other Name” | Watch on BN
  • Preciousgirl May 18, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    God bless you, Sinach

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • jane May 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Great woman of God. More grace

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Iou May 19, 2017 at 4:18 am

    Great woman of God indeed

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • nnenne May 19, 2017 at 4:28 am

    Meditative! !!
    May Jesus be praised.
    Thanks Sinachi.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • MercyI May 19, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Sinach An Amazing, Inspirational, Talented & Wonderful Singer….”The Name Of Jesus” “Waymaker”, “I Stand Amazed”, “Next In line”, “He Did It Again” “No Other Name” Crooner…All Your Songs Are Awesome, You Are Blessed…Big Ups, You Rock Osinachi

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija