After 8 Years TTC Former NBA Star Chris Webber and Wife Erika Welcome a Set of Twins

Former NBA star Chris Webber and his wife Erika have given birth to a set of twins after 8 years of trying to conceive.

Chris and his wife took to their Instagram pages to share the good news news.

“After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. #godsgrace#worththewait thank you @mrserikawebber,” Chris captioned a photo of the two bundles of joy.

Erika shared a beautiful photo of the family in all white outfits and wrote: “Grateful… 8 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when “they” tell you it’s impossible… All in his time. Thank you to all of our family and friends and even strangers who shared our journey and kept us encouraged.❤❤😘”

