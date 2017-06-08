After 8 Years TTC Former NBA Star Chris Webber and Wife Erika Welcome a Set of Twins

Former NBA star Chris Webber and his wife Erika have given birth to a set of twins after 8 years of trying to conceive.
Chris and his wife took to their Instagram pages to share the good news news.
“After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. #godsgrace#worththewait thank you @mrserikawebber,” Chris captioned a photo of the two bundles of joy.
Erika shared a beautiful photo of the family in all white outfits and wrote: “Grateful… 8 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when “they” tell you it’s impossible… All in his time. Thank you to all of our family and friends and even strangers who shared our journey and kept us encouraged.❤❤😘”
Photo Credit: Instagram – @mrserikawebber
Eight years?
God is faithful.
Congrats!
Thank you Lord
Yea..Never underestimate the power of prayers,..God always comes through..not necessarily when and how you want it but He gon come through..and He will definitely show up to show off..
For those TTC,..hold on..pls do not give up..do not listen to naysayers(it’s hard but try)..be on your lane and keep up putting up that prayer to God. You will testify by His grace.🙏
And for those who mock couples TTC..or gossip about them,well….fix them Lord.