Luna Stephens is barely a year old and she has already gotten a notch on her belt by throwing a ceremonial first pitch recently before a game between the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on Tuesday (June 6) in Seattle.

Proud dad, John Legend, and mom, Chrissy Teigen, both documented the milestone on their social media pages.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Stephen Brashear | Instagram.com/johnlegend | Instagram.com/chrissyteigen