Years in the Making! Bonang Matheba Releases her New Book ‘Bonang from A to B’

TV girl and radio personality Bonang Matheba releases her new book ‘Bonang from A to B’.

The author has built her brand excellently making her one of the most recognisable face in South Africa.

In her book, she tells the story of how a girl from Mafikeng in the North West found her face next to that of Halle Berry’s in a worldwide Revlon campaign.

The author says, “The most important lesson from the book, as the subtitle suggests, will be that no one is born made – we all have to work very hard”

While she has given access into her life through media interviews, Bonang is yet to detail the journey that saw her become a successful, multi-talented businesswoman and TV and radio personality. This book will be a look into Bonang’s life that she has never made public.

Photo Credit: Instagram /@Bonangmatheba