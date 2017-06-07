Ndani TV’s Hit show ‘Officer Titus’ is Back With Season 3! Check Out the Official Posters

Everyone’s favorite law enforcer is back!

Officer Titus returns for a third season on Ndani TV, and this time the comedy is three times as much, with Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu joining the cast for a hilarious season.

Officer Titus is produced by NdaniTV, with AMVCA nominee, Kelechi Udegbe as the lead protagonist.

The new season shows us a different side of the troublesome law enforcement officer than we are used to and will feature popular Nollywood stars such as Adunni Ade and many others.

See the official posters below!