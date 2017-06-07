BellaNaija

Toolz Covers Vanguard Allure’s Latest Issue as She Speaks on New Show, Marriage & More

07.06.2017

Radio presenter and TV host, Tolu Oniru-Demuren popularly known as Toolz is the cover star for the latest issue of Vanguard Allure.

In the interview with magazime, the media personality opens up as she speaks on being scared when she realized she was a role model to many, how she felt like the odd one out when she started out in the entertainment industry, due to her curvy body, her marriage, her new show on Accelerate TV titled The Wrap up and more.

Grab a copy of Vanguard Allure Magazine out on stands now for more!

 

  • Kemi June 7, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I just like it! It’s Toolz season ! Woman of substance

  • lere June 7, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Wonder what happened to Toolz. Showed potentials towards becoming a media Icon but suddenly that disappeared.

