2019 AFCON Qualifier: Nigerians react to 0-2 loss to South Africa in Uyo

Nigerians were disheartened following the Super Eagles’ 0-2 loss to South Africa on our home soil yesterday. They couldn’t help but share their disappointments on social media after the final whistle.

Below is a compilation of tweets extracted from Twitter.

We actually showed the South Africans we ain’t xenophobic… We don’t beat foreigners in our country #NGARSA — Adukwu (@Adukwu_) June 10, 2017

Please shift let me faint.

Trust me I didn’t see the match but the thousands of tweets about @OnaziOgenyi says it all.#Superchicken#NGARSA — Grateful Human (@Toybest90) June 10, 2017

Don’t know who deceived Onazi that he is a Kroos 😅😅..just wasting balls by pinging over the top #NGARSA — Lord of the Memes (@dejazimako007) June 10, 2017

How can South Africa beat us again in our backyard? Is there any sector in this Country that is functioning sef?#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/A1pP5nINYO — OLODO® (@tweetolodo) June 10, 2017

No Employment for youths

No light.

No Free Dstv. As if all these is not enough.

South Africa still came to beat us again?#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/PxLo12NkCq — OLODO® (@tweetolodo) June 10, 2017

#NGARSA how super eagle went Vs when they came back 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XJBvFfNf3H — ZEEMAN (@prince_hitler) June 10, 2017

Me, when Rohr tries to explain why Nigeria lost 0 – 2 to Bafana Bafana. #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/KbUQ2mfazn — jude otigbu (@jotigbu) June 10, 2017

When you choose #NGARSA match over a friend’s party and lit pictures and clips started rolling in pic.twitter.com/05llaUC3x4 — He (@bimbolanko) June 10, 2017

#NGARSA You mean super Eagle or Chicken lost at home! What’s their hope? They wasted our resources abi.God dey. — Mizta Nogodye (@Nogodye) June 10, 2017

When elders break kola, kids eat garden eggs, Rohr learn oo #NGARSA — Dimegwu_Joey (@Onwudimegwujoe) June 10, 2017

Nigeria and the Consistency. Economy ❌

Currency ❌

Football Team ❌

Government ❌ Na only Davido, Wizkid and Tekno dey save us right now. ☑️ — 👑 DaddyMO 🎓 ™ (@officialdaddymo) June 10, 2017