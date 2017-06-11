2019 AFCON Qualifier: Nigerians react to 0-2 loss to South Africa in Uyo

Nigerians were disheartened following the Super Eagles’ 0-2 loss to South Africa on our home soil yesterday. They couldn’t help but share their disappointments on social media after the final whistle.
Below is a compilation of tweets extracted from Twitter.
🎵🎵Bafana fall on you🎵🎵#NGARSA
— KokuBaboni (@1_amjosh) June 10, 2017
Next time I will tune to #cartoon network instead of watching #SuperEagles of #Nigeria playing #football#NGARSA
— Gabriel Chibuzor (@GabChibuzor) June 10, 2017
We actually showed the South Africans we ain’t xenophobic… We don’t beat foreigners in our country #NGARSA
— Adukwu (@Adukwu_) June 10, 2017
Please shift let me faint.
Trust me I didn’t see the match but the thousands of tweets about @OnaziOgenyi says it all.#Superchicken#NGARSA
— Grateful Human (@Toybest90) June 10, 2017
Don’t know who deceived Onazi that he is a Kroos 😅😅..just wasting balls by pinging over the top #NGARSA
— Lord of the Memes (@dejazimako007) June 10, 2017
How can South Africa beat us again in our backyard?
Is there any sector in this Country that is functioning sef?#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/A1pP5nINYO
— OLODO® (@tweetolodo) June 10, 2017
No Employment for youths
No light.
No Free Dstv.
As if all these is not enough.
South Africa still came to beat us again?#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/PxLo12NkCq
— OLODO® (@tweetolodo) June 10, 2017
#NGARSA how super eagle went Vs when they came back 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XJBvFfNf3H
— ZEEMAN (@prince_hitler) June 10, 2017
Me, when Rohr tries to explain why Nigeria lost 0 – 2 to Bafana Bafana. #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/KbUQ2mfazn
— jude otigbu (@jotigbu) June 10, 2017
When you choose #NGARSA match over a friend’s party and lit pictures and clips started rolling in pic.twitter.com/05llaUC3x4
— He (@bimbolanko) June 10, 2017
#NGARSA You mean super Eagle or Chicken lost at home! What’s their hope? They wasted our resources abi.God dey.
— Mizta Nogodye (@Nogodye) June 10, 2017
When elders break kola, kids eat garden eggs, Rohr learn oo #NGARSA
— Dimegwu_Joey (@Onwudimegwujoe) June 10, 2017
Nigerians double checking the score line #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/9s17Tqs8rU
— Nkosi_GC (@GC_INA23) June 10, 2017
Nigeria and the Consistency.
Economy ❌
Currency ❌
Football Team ❌
Government ❌
Na only Davido, Wizkid and Tekno dey save us right now. ☑️
— 👑 DaddyMO 🎓 ™ (@officialdaddymo) June 10, 2017