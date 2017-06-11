Reno Omokri releases New Book ‘Facts Versus Fiction’ Based on Goodluck Jonathan’s Years in Office

Authour, broadcaster and TV host Reno Omokri took to social media to announce the release of his new book “Facts Versus Fiction”. The book tells the true story of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan‘s years in office.

My book, Facts Versus Fiction: True Story of the Jonathan Years, is #19 in political books in the bestseller ranking pic.twitter.com/GoqEDFFiYS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 10, 2017

According to Omokri, the book carries the true Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok School Girls Saga, 2015 General elections and all other conspiracies.

The former President also confirmed this on his Facebook page and have encouraged Nigerians to buy the book. He said,

The Eagle has landed. The book, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, is out. Get the truth about the Jonathan administration. ‘Call … to order your copy. After this book is read you will know the truth about things that have been suppressed. The book is also available on amazon and Barnes & Noble and will be released as an e-book next week. Order a copy today to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about my administration.