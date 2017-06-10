BellaNaija

Baby Sleeping in a Stall Escapes Unscathed after Truck Runs Over it

10.06.2017

The baby in the arms of a resident after the accident

According to Facebook user Frank Wilson, a baby escaped unhurt after a truck ran over a stall she was sleeping in.

Frank said: “This accident happened today at Okwudor junction. This baby (was) sleeping at that Chizorba shop where this accident happened. The baby was found under the (vehicle) but nothing happened to her. Others got injured and (were taken) to the hospital but nothing happened to the baby #thankyoulord

Photo Credit: Facebook – Frank Wilson

  • Heretostay June 10, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    God truly watches over kids and ensures that all thier guardian angels work overtime. Thank you Jesus for divine safety.

    Love this! 1 Reply
