Baby Sleeping in a Stall Escapes Unscathed after Truck Runs Over it

According to Facebook user Frank Wilson, a baby escaped unhurt after a truck ran over a stall she was sleeping in.

Frank said: “This accident happened today at Okwudor junction. This baby (was) sleeping at that Chizorba shop where this accident happened. The baby was found under the (vehicle) but nothing happened to her. Others got injured and (were taken) to the hospital but nothing happened to the baby #thankyoulord“

Photo Credit: Facebook – Frank Wilson