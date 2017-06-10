Saudi Arabia Bans Barcelona Shirts with Qatar Airways Logo

Saudi Arabia has banned the wearing of any Barcelona shirt with a Qatar Airways logo due to their continued ties with the company. A fine of up to £120,000 and a 15-year prison sentence has also been imposed on anyone found guilty according to Sky Italy.

The ban comes amid a diplomatic row as Saudi Arabia blacklisted entities and individuals that they perceive as connecting Qatar to extremist groups, with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Yemen, and Bahrain included.

Barcelona have been sponsored by Qatar Airways for the past four seasons, but they have agreed a new four-year deal with Japanese online retailer Rakuten which will be the name on their new jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

Last summer, Barcelona’s fan base called for the club to cut ties with Gulf state Qatar, which included a petition signed by over 60,000 people.

Their measures definitely could impact football fans who wish to wear Neymar, Lionel Messi or any of their favourite player’s replica shirts.