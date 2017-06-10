Osinbajo, Saraki, Adeosun, Lai Mohammed, Grace Bisi Akande’s Daughter Wuraola’s Wedding in Ibadan | Photos

Former governor of Osun State and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande‘s daugher Wuraola and her heartthrob Dr Olawale tied the knot today.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed his counterparts in the Ministry of Finance Kemi Adeosun, and Health Professor Isaac Adewole.

State governors present at the event included Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @novoisioro | @buharisallau | @tolanialli