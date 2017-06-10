Iconic ‘Batman’ TV Actor Adam West Dies After Battle with Leukemia

Adam West, who played Batman in the original ’60s TV series, has died at age 88 after battling leukemia.

His family made the announcement in a statement on Facebook writing:

It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia, He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.

The actor is survived by wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega|Getty Images

Source: US Weekly