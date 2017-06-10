Winning Bidder Gives Up $2.6m for Lunch with Warren Buffett

An anonymous person has won an auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett after putting in a bid of $2,679,001, according to Biz Journal.

In what is now in its 18th year, Warren Buffett auctioned off a lunch to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps homeless people in San Francisco. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised more than $23 million through the auctions.

The figure is lower than last year’s winning bid of $3,456,789, which tied with the year 2012.

Glide provides meals, health care, job training, rehabilitation and housing support to the poor and homeless.

Buffett became a believer in Glide’s work after his late wife Susan volunteered for the charity before her death in 2004.

The winners of the lunch auction typically dines with Buffett at Smith and Wollensky steak house in New York City, which donates at least $10,000 to Glide each year to host the lunch. The winner can also bring along seven friends.