In Case You Were Wondering Why There Are No Superheroes in Nigeria, this Twitter Thread Explains

Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Ironman, Captain Marvel, Captain America—so many superheroes and none of them Nigerian. Even the African one, Black Panther, isn’t from the most populous black nation, but a fictional one, Wakanda.

And, it seems like we weren’t the only wondering why this is so.

Twitter user @Mide_yy made a simple tweet, If superheroes were in Nigeria; and the replies show exactly why we don’t have superheroes in Nigeria.

See for yourself:

Dr. Banner after turning to the hulk for the 13th time in a day because of Police, Danfo Drivers and Sarz pic.twitter.com/zRBFmS1QuC — OKADA (@manueltheeone) September 2, 2020

The Flash trying to tell Sarz he’s a superhero not a Yahoo boy pic.twitter.com/zRRX9mwRMY — Leevi👑 (@dice_evan) September 2, 2020

Spiderman telling Ikorodu people to calm down after breaking the 5th NEPA pole pic.twitter.com/783QPPW7sQ — OKADA (@manueltheeone) September 2, 2020

Batman for no be superhero because him uncle go don claim all him papa inheritance — The Attah of Nigeria 👳🇳🇬 (@akortainment) September 2, 2020

Batman for no be superhero because him uncle go don claim all him papa inheritance — The Attah of Nigeria 👳🇳🇬 (@akortainment) September 2, 2020

When Cyborg remembers there won’t be light for the next 3 days pic.twitter.com/mfZl893nGr — Chidori💢 (@DoziePillz) September 2, 2020

Captain America when he finds out they’re using his shield to fry akara pic.twitter.com/QNuTPmfmCi — Tola (@palmypapi) September 3, 2020

Wonderwoman tries to save mama

Mama: why are you dressing like ashawo? Spiderman ordering bolt Because no skyscrapers to swing from. Batman can’t pass because Governor’s convoy is moving Felicity Smoak can’t hack anything because no light and Wasiu mechanic dinnor fix gen well — SOMEBODY’S SON (@Mr_homepage) September 2, 2020

Aquaman at Lagos Mainland. pic.twitter.com/qvxIYgKs28 — Auay Jokesomefun (@Sunday_Akinjide) September 2, 2020

Deadpool waiting for Nigerian Tailors to sew his costume after two months. pic.twitter.com/yzB3srZb2p — Chidori💢 (@DoziePillz) September 2, 2020

Wen d tailor arrive dis is what he gets

What i ask 4. Vs. What i get pic.twitter.com/yi6WRZQOyR — @Philip🇳🇬 (@destind2bgr8) September 2, 2020

Those aboki that picks metals seeing iron man in his suit pic.twitter.com/GaSHSK2KEd — M I M I ♉⚡😊 oh BTW a boy😑😑 (@AdeeyoMiracle) September 2, 2020

When Batman is fighting crime and someone says "your father" https://t.co/laN4xbSFQP pic.twitter.com/1WvsKe5m9Z — ODOGWŪ🦅⚓ (@_gaiuss) September 2, 2020

Ant man when he arrives to save a family and they spay him ota pia pia https://t.co/73hUGEUlMS pic.twitter.com/WHbHFh1Jl3 — ɬɧɛ ʄɛɱı (@_zie_io) September 2, 2020

Aquaman trying to explain to people that he's not mami water https://t.co/wP6QYRtHB6 pic.twitter.com/l9LWpGMVsO — pere ponsˣ (@will__sho) September 2, 2020

Lmao, Batman meeting empty space where he parked his car at Ojuelegba: https://t.co/fDQfNudL8Z pic.twitter.com/kPyAXZ0UKQ — ALÁKORÍ ÈKÓ ⚡️ (@gboyeezy) September 2, 2020

I've had this for over a year and it's still funny asl https://t.co/Ncht3utbQC pic.twitter.com/1evRdVqeRi — Tomi (@TomyyO_) September 2, 2020

Flash after seeing a gala seller run past him https://t.co/rrQADDdvAd pic.twitter.com/Eu3AhZ6e1m — Yoruba stewwww🇳🇬 (@olvmidee) September 2, 2020

Cyborg's father after using him to hack Zenith and UBA https://t.co/NAcskWwTwS pic.twitter.com/0aDzqFIegQ — kaye vuitton 🇳🇬 (@kayechukwu) September 2, 2020

Captain America when soldiers catch him wearing camo pic.twitter.com/5XVoJbyQge https://t.co/Sq592RjGmT — 4 chainZ (@Sheg_un) September 2, 2020

Sanwo-Olu will introduce superhero tax. https://t.co/gdWP0saXcd — Marvin the Paranoid (@Boboye_Ak) September 2, 2020

Need we go on? With these few points of ours, we hope we’ve been able to convince you, and not confuse…

Photo Credit: mbahdeyforyou