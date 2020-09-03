Connect with us

Comedy

In Case You Were Wondering Why There Are No Superheroes in Nigeria, this Twitter Thread Explains

BN TV Comedy

Can Dr Jude Solve Abiodun & Stephanie’s Allowance Issue? Find Out on this Episode of “Therapy”

Comedy Scoop

All The Times Don Jazzy Made Us Laugh

BN TV Comedy

Can You Relate? Watch Maraji's New Skit on "When Your Mom Forces You to Talk to a Relative"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun & Stephanie share their Bedroom Challenge with Dr Jude on Episode 3 of “Therapy”

BN TV Comedy

Guess What Happens When Broda Shaggi gets into Biggie's Diary Room

BN TV Comedy

We Can Totally Relate to Maraji’s New Skit on “Different Types of Nurses”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about Gender Roles on Episode 2 of "Therapy"

BN TV Comedy

The Influencer Challenge is Hilarious, Here are a Few of Our Favourites

BN TV Comedy

What Happens When Mama Tao finds Taaooma with Korede Bello?

Comedy

In Case You Were Wondering Why There Are No Superheroes in Nigeria, this Twitter Thread Explains

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In Case You Were Wondering Why There Are No Superheroes in Nigeria, this Twitter Thread Explains | BellaNaijaWonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Ironman, Captain Marvel, Captain America—so many superheroes and none of them Nigerian. Even the African one, Black Panther, isn’t from the most populous black nation, but a fictional one, Wakanda.

And, it seems like we weren’t the only wondering why this is so.

Twitter user @Mide_yy made a simple tweet, If superheroes were in Nigeria; and the replies show exactly why we don’t have superheroes in Nigeria.

See for yourself:

Need we go on? With these few points of ours, we hope we’ve been able to convince you, and not confuse…

Photo Credit: mbahdeyforyou

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Advertisement
css.php