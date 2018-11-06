Mac Miller’s cause of Death officially ruled as ‘Mixed Drug Toxicity’

Rapper Mac Miller passed on a couple of months ago and the official cause of his death has been revealed.

The results from the autopsy carried out have been released and according to Variety, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has said the rapper and producer died from “mixed drug toxicity”.

Read an excerpt from the report:

Malcolm McCormick, the music artist known as Mac Miller, was found to have died from mixed drug toxicity, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined. On Sept. 7, McCormick (DOB: 1/19/92) was discovered unresponsive in his home located in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive in Studio City. Authorities were called and McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later determined McCormick died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)