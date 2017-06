This super cute video of a father and his daughter made our hearts smile this morning at BN Living and it’s our sweet spot for the day. Instagram user,Β Pop Vazquez shared this video of his daughter crying. While he was trying to console her, he said to her, “Don’t let ’em see you cry.”

Stop trying to figure your #wcw out all she really wants is a hug son! #word! #popiando the #wcwwhisperer πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ my shorty got sense and logic just sometimes needs to express herself with wordplay that I’m unfamiliar with! πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ sometimes these women just need a hug! A post shared by Pop Vazquez (@pop_vazquez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

