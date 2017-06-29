Want to become a Branding Expert? Don’t Miss the Boutique Brand Communication Company Masterclass | Tuesday, July 4th

Coming off the success of hosting the African communications week, The Boutique Brand communication company (The BBCCompany) will be hosting the 2nd edition of its branding master class. The first edition which took place in April was well received by participants, and this edition promises to be bigger and even better.

The theme for this edition: “Corporate brand vs. Personal brand” will be hosted by Mrs Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko – Principal brand consultant of The BBCCompany. It will also include a panel made up of Industry leaders who have successfully separated their corporate brand from their personal brand and those who have successfully merged the two.

The panellists will be sharing their thoughts & opinions on the topic and will help breakdown the branding strategies they have employed in building their brands. They will also be interacting with participants in the workshop to guide and assist them in building a suitable strategy for their own brands.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th, 2017

Time: 8.00 am – 3.00 pm

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos

Registration Cost: N40,000.

Participants of the master class will learn:

The benefits of merging your corporate and personal brand

Expert opinions from Industry leaders

Choosing the right brand strategy

Relevant & real life case studies on the topic

Interactive debate session with the panellists

This edition of the event will contain a range of speakers & panellists from different industries. They include:

Ngozi Princewill Utchay – Founder, Artelier Lifestyle Consultants.

Japheth J Omojuwa – Founder, omojuwa.com

Charles O’Tudor – Brand strategist, Engagement specialist & Global innovator.

Tokini Peterside – Founder, ART X Lagos, Director TP-Collective

Joycee Awosika– Founder, Oriki.

To register & make payment for the workshop, please click here. Talk branding with us on Instagram @thebbccompany, or visit our website for more information about the workshop.

