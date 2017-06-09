British-Nigerian Wins Seat at UK General Elections

Chinyelu Susan “Chi” Onwurah, a British-born Nigerian, on Thursday won the Newcastle Central seat at the UK general elections, BBC reports.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me, for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” she said.

Chi Onwurah, whose father is Nigerian, was born in Newscastle on the 12th of April, 1965.

Her parents had returned to Awka, Nigeria, when she was still a baby, but her mother moved back to Newcastle with her when she was two because of the Biafra war.

Her father stayed back to join the Biafran Army.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege,” Chi Onwurah said concerning her election.

“I also want to thank everyone who voted – whoever they voted for – because voting and democracy are so important.”

Photo Credit: Chi Onwurah