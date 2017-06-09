BellaNaija

Inspired!

You Go Girl! Nigerian Graduates from U.S. University as Best Student

09.06.2017 at By 1 Comment

A Nigerian Emiene Amali-Adekwu has emerged the Best Graduating Student from Southeastern University, Lakeland, in the United States.

Emiene Amali-Adekwu, who is from Jos, Plateau State, graduated with a 4.0 CGPA. She studied Biology/Pre-Med.

1 Comments on You Go Girl! Nigerian Graduates from U.S. University as Best Student
  • Chimezie onyemzoroegbuna June 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Congratulations my dear sister

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija