‘The Chief’ Jidenna Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

How do you introduce a man that needs no introduction?

You don’t! Jidenna we might say has it all, the looks, the hair, the voice and always the right attire to go with it.

Still, there is more to the artist than meets the eye. As he takes us on the steady rise from the Classic Man to The Chief, his ideal woman and the effect of having the Nigerian connect, we have one thing set in our minds and that is having this old soul back on Nigerian soil.

Get a copy of The Guardian and Guardian Life Magazine today to read their exclusive interview with Jidenna.

Watch B.T.S for his shoot

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:15am PDT