Omarion dances to Davido’s “IF” in Kenya | WATCH

04.06.2017

BellaNaija - Omarion dances to Davido's "IF" in Kenya | WATCH

Omarion

American RnB star, Omari Ishmael Grandberry popularly known as Omarion arrived in Nairobi yesterday for the Afro Pop Festival which was held at the Ngong racecourse waterfront. The “Post To Be” singer was seen embracing african culture, donning a native attire complete with all the accessories. He was also caught on camera vibing to Davido‘s global hit track “IF“.

Watch the videos below:

Embracing the Kenyan culture

Performing his song “Distance

Dancing to Davido’s “IF

Photo Credit: Instagram – @1omarion

