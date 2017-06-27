The Most Anticipated Night for Theater Lovers is Here! Telon Nights by Cova presents you with a New Experience | Saturday, July 1st

COVA presents Telon Nights, the most anticipated night for lovers of theater, arts, raw talent, and especially those who love to live life on the edge.

Date: Saturday, July 1st, 2017

Time: 9.00 pm – 1.00 am

Venue: COVA, 14 Idowu Martins St, Victoria Island, Lagos (Mega Plaza).

Come and be entertained by solo violinists, instrumentalists and dancers whose performances will reflect and portray a variety of cultures and practices.

Some of the genres of dances to expect are Burlesque, Latin and Urban Hip Hop.

Entry to Telon Nights @ Cova is free along with complimentary welcome exquisite cocktails!

———————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content