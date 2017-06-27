BellaNaija

Inspired!

The Most Anticipated Night for Theater Lovers is Here! Telon Nights by Cova presents you with a New Experience | Saturday, July 1st

27.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

telon nights by cova

COVA presents Telon Nights, the most anticipated night for lovers of theater, arts, raw talent, and especially those who love to live life on the edge.

Date: Saturday, July 1st, 2017
Time: 9.00 pm – 1.00 am
Venue: COVA, 14 Idowu Martins St, Victoria Island, Lagos (Mega Plaza).

Come and be entertained by  solo violinists, instrumentalists and dancers whose performances will reflect and portray a variety of cultures and practices.

Some of the genres of dances to expect are Burlesque, Latin and Urban Hip Hop.

Entry to Telon Nights @ Cova is free along with complimentary welcome exquisite cocktails!

———————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: Events

css.php
MENU BellaNaija