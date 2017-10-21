Halloween Special & Costume Party! Telon Nights Presents ‘Bloody Burlesque Show’ | Saturday, October 28th

The city of Lagos is starting to embrace a new concept of entertainment as the stereotype in nightlife has become officially boring.

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017.

Time: 9 pm.

Venue: Cova (the roof top of Mega Plaza).

Burlesque: The literary art of entertainment through a dramatic or musical work, is usually performed by professionals with a combination of sensual extravaganza intended to cause excitement, intrigue and laughter by re-enacting popular works, societal occurrences or movies.

The anticipated night of raw and uncut display of pure vain ecstasy through the art of Burlesque by professionally trained performers.

The 3rd edition of Telon Nights aims to tantalize your body and mind, bringing all 5 senses to a halt with live performances, spoken word, theatrics, and exotic cocktails by Remy Martin.

The Burlesque show will include mind blowing performances and will also double as a costume party, as guests are expected to show up dressed as their alter egos, super heroes or just highly creative pieces put together. The guest with the best costume will be awarded gifts.

Telon Nights is a unique event that focuses purely on nightlife entertainment putting into consideration all exciting elements that fun seekers are deprived of. This show is produced and choreographed by A Seal Kamson Concept who put together the very first burlesque show in Nigeria.

Anticipate nothing but pure entertainment!

For more information send an email to telonnights@gmail.com

—————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content