Media personality Mimi Onalaja recently hosted colleagues and her friends at a birthday soiree.

The colourful ceremony which was sponsored by French cognac brand, Martell held under a cerebral ambience at the Waterside, Ikoyi, Lagos. The party had guests such as Tee-A, Kaylah Oniwo, Idia Asien, Taje Prest, Tallulah Doherty and more in attendance.

See some photos from the event below:

Photography by: @thetemplecompany