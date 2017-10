As part of her ever evolving personality, Nigerian music star Seyi Shay serves an alluring new look with her a new hair cut, looking confident and chic.

The “Weekend Vibes” crooner, who has had a remarkable year, is currently on the set of a movie titled “Lara and the Beat“; a project by Biola Alabi Media billed to hit the cinemas in 2018.

Known for never relenting, Seyi has also wrapped up a hot new collaboration expected to drop in this last quarter of 2017.

See photos below: