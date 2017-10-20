BellaNaija

Inspired!

M.I suing Nas to Court to the tune of $1.1 Million

20.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

M.I suing Nas to Court to the tune of $1.1 Million - BellaNaijaRapper M.I and his label Chocolate City are suing to court hip-hop artist Nasir Jones, better known as Nas.

In a lawsuit obtained by Pulse, Chocolate City claims, in 2013, the sum of $50,000 was paid to Nas and a co-defendant Ronnie Goodman to secure a verse from Nas on M.I’s track “Man.”

The track was to feature in M.I’s album “Chairman,” and Nas’ verse was to contain the words, phrases and facts “M.I, Chocolate City, Nigeria, Queens, New York—NAS’s hometown—, Mandela, Trayvon Martin, and the struggles of Africans and African Americans.”

A verse dubbed the “possible verse” was sent to Chocolate City by the defendants, but did not contain any of the “agreed-upon names, phrases and facts,” nor did it contain anything to indicate it was a collaboration between Nas and M.I.

The verse was sent back, with the defendants agreeing to make the desired changes.

However, up until the present day, neither the edited verse nor the mastered recording has been sent to Chocolate City.

Chocolate City are demanding that the defendants pay to the sum of $1.1 million, with punitive damages and attorney’s fees, for their refusal to refund the initial $50,000, their refusal to send an edited verse or master recording, and for losses and damages suffered.

See the lawsuit below:

M.I suing Nas to Court to the sum of $1.1 Million - BellaNaija

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Music, News, Scoop

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija