New Video: Jaywon X Twist Da Fireman – Jomi Joromi

Jaywon and Twist Da Fireman take a long boat ride in the new visuals for sleeper hit ‘Jomi Joromi‘.
The video was directed by Stanz Visuals for Next World Music.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
20.10.2017
