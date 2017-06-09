Facebook Introduces Subtitles for Live Videos

Facebook has introduced closed captions in its Facebook Live to help those who have hearing impairment to experience Live videos.

Now, if your captioning settings are turned on, you will automatically see closed captions on Live broadcasts when they are available.

Over the past year, daily watch time for Facebook Live broadcasts has grown by more than 4 times, and 1 in 5 Facebook videos is a Live broadcast. By enabling publishers to include closed captions with their Live broadcasts, more people can now participate in the exciting moments that unfold on Live.

This milestone represents the next step in efforts to make content on Facebook accessible to more people. It is already possible to add captions to non-live videos when uploading them to Facebook Pages, and publishers can use Facebook’s speech recognition service to automatically generate captions for videos on their Pages.

For more information on adding closed captions to Facebook Live broadcasts, click here. For more information on Facebook’s accessibility features and settings, click here, and follow news and updates from the Facebook Accessibility team here.