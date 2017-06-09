Bosch Strengthens Commitment to the Nigerian Construction Industry at a Formal VIP Market Launch

The formal VIP market launch took place on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage at Victoria Island with targeted demonstrations for the construction industry with an introduction of a range of professional power tools which are engineered for excellence, meeting the highest standards in speed, precision and robustness for consistent, professional work results” says Country Sales Director, Frank Diermann.

With 350 plus tools available from cordless screwdrivers, drill machines, impact wrenches, rotary hammers, surveying equipment, and range finders suitable for the construction industry with the added benefit that Bosch power tools are environmentally friendly running on lithium-ion technology.

With the construction industry facing the challenge of meeting the demand of implementing world-class infrastructure in accommodate the economic development of Nigeria with the added constraint of provision of housing to a growing population.

Bosch in Nigeria have focused on strengthening the relationship with the construction industry where we have a fully functional warehouse with sufficient stock of power tools for the professional on hand, in addition, we have an established aftersales service team to support the construction industry.

Ghislain Noumbessy, the Managing Director Bosch Nigeria confirmed, “Bosch Nigeria has geared a portfolio of products such as measuring, drilling, cutting, grinding, etc. for construction, woodworking and metalworking industry, delivering high-performance supporting to the industry to fulfil the demands of the developing economy.”

Noumbessy added, “The major significance of the VIP event, is to underline the commitment of Bosch in Nigeria at building sustainable business relationship with customers, increase awareness in our solutions and products as well as to build confidence of the brand in the market.”

“Bosch has deployed three team members known as ‘Key User Managers’, two in Lagos and one in Abuja with the primary focus of identifying end user needs, supporting in day-to-day challenges of our users with a focus on aftersales service. We also frequently organise PT demonstration days for tradesmen and construction users” Diermann adds.

In commenting on the strategic outlook for Bosch Power Tools, the Regional Sales Director for West & Central Africa, Mr. Benjy Ofori said, “by embarking on this African journey our USERS can access good quality tools much more easily, enjoy good knowledge transfer through trainings and provide quality after sales service within Nigeria and the sub-region”.

Bosch in Nigeria has enjoyed some 20 plus years of presence through a distributor network, however, in 2015 Bosch officially launched the office in Lagos, Nigeria with the vision of providing local service and support to our customers.

